Rotherham United: Millers in frame for Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst loan deal

Rotherham United are among the front-runners in the race to take Sheffield Wednesday strike prospect George Hirst on loan.

The Owls intend to tie the England youth international to a long-term contract and then allow him to leave on a season-long deal.

The League One Millers are right in the mix to sign the 18-year-old centre-forward who is the son of Wednesday legend David.

Hirst Jnr was among the spectators at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night as a shadow Rotherham side drew 1-1 with Manchester City Under-21s in a group-stage game in the Checkatrade Trophy before losing 4-2 on penalties.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has a good relationship with Hillsborough counterpart Carlos Carvalhal and the warmth between the pair will do the Millers’ prospects of landing Hirst no harm.

Premier League including Everton and Leicester City want to take the teenager on a permanent deal, with the Foxes making a second offer today.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

But Championship Wednesday aren’t planning on selling a youngster they see as a first-team star of the future. They want him to agree a new contract and then continue his development at a club where he will have more chance of league action.

Hirst has made only two substitute appearances for the Owls senior side but has been a prolific scorer and reserve and youth level and has transferred those exploits to the England youth set-up.

The Millers already have five strikers on their books in Jamie Proctor, Kieffer Moore, David Ball, Jerry Yates and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

But there are question marks hanging over Clarke-Harris who has slipped to fifth in the pecking order after signing a one-year deal in the summer and he may be allowed to leave AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham destroyed Southend United 5-0 with a performance full of offensive power in their opening home game in League One last Saturday.

The Millers have a group of attack-minded young coaches in Warne and former Owls players Richie Barker and Matt Hamshaw and Wednesday regard that trio as a good fit for their best emerging asset.

Meanwhile, Warne has praised the performance of new right-back Shaun Cummings who made his debut in the clash against City.

The former Millwall defender showed poise on the ball and delivered several telling crosses, two of which almost led to goals.

Warne said: “I like him. I thought he played really well. I think he played in second gear. I think there is more than that from him to come.

“I’m all for full-backs who can cross a ball and his balls into the box were good.

“I shouted a lot of names during the game, but I don’t remember shouting his so he must have done really well!”

Click here for more Millers news

For more news from Hillsborough click here