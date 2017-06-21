Rotherham United: Millers in frame for Proctor as Ball has medical

Rotherham United will have to fight off interest from other clubs to land striker Jamie Proctor.

The 6ft 2in centre-forward has emerged as a target for the Millers who would have to pay a fee for the 25-year-old as he is under contract at Bolton Wanderers.

There has already been contact between Rotherham and the Trotters, but The Star understands at least two other sides are also keen the player who finished last season out on loan at Carlisle United.

Proctor has spent most of his career in League One with Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town, Bradford City and Wanderers and Millers boss Paul Warne has spoken of his desire to sign a big man up front for his team’s forthcoming third-tier campaign.

Fleetwood striker David Ball, who has now undergone a Millers medical, is expected to be the next Rotherham arrival, with forward Danny Ward due to head out this summer.

Cardiff City are still the most likely destination for last term’s 12-goal top scorer, but Ipswich Town are also believed to have made a substantial bid.

David Ball

Proctor has a year left on his deal at the Macron Stadium. However, his first season there wasn’t a success as Gary Madine kept him out of the starting 11 and Bolton are prepared to let him go.

He has averaged around a goal every four matches through his career.

Meanwhile, Warne has aknowledged that Rotherham face a difficult opening month as his squad look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The 2017/18 fixtures were unveiled earlier today and the Millers begin at Fleetwood, who reached last season’s League One play-offs, on August 5 before facing Southend United (home), Peterborough United (away) and Charlton Athletic (home).

Paul Warne

“It is a tough start but if we want to be in the mix then these are the sides that we are going to have to compete against,” the boss said. “The teams we are playing at the start of the season are used to winning games, so we know that we need to get back into that habit again pretty quick.

“During pre-season we will be doing everything possible to get the lads ready for what is always a fast-paced start, with a number of games in quick succession.”

