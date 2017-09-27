Rotherham United: Millers hit by Taylor blow

Rotherham United will be without in-form winger Jon Taylor for Saturday’s League One home clash against Northampton Town.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in his last five outings, suffered a knee injury in last Saturday’s 5-1 win over Oldham Athletic.

He missed yesterday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, where he watched with fans in the away end, and is being checked out by a specialist today.

“He is seeing someone on Wednesday, said manager Paul Warne in the aftermath of the disappointing 2-0 defeat at Ewood Park. “I don’t think he will be available for Saturday, definitely not.”

Taylor, who can frustrate and excite in equal measure, has shown his best form in a Millers shirt in recent games where his pace and directness have put the opposition on the back foot.

Rotherham, having slipped to 10th in the table, are also assessing left-back Ben Purrington who had to come off early in the Blackburn game.

Richard Wood

The Millers were outplayed by Rovers but thought they had equalised in the second half when Richard Wood headed home from a corner, only for the officials to claim the ball had gone out of play before it reached the centre-half.

“I thought it was a good goal, but I couldn’t see,” Warne said. “I was told by the fourth official that the ball went out. But Frecks (Lee Frecklington) was on the goalline and said that it didn’t.

“I can’t say because my view was horrendous. I will watch it back. As poorly as we started the game, it could have been 1-1. We were in the ascendancy then, so it was a crucial moment.”

Rotherham are holding a fans’ forum tomorrow night at AESSEAL New York Stadium between 7pm and 9pm.

Click here for more Millers news