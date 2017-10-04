Rotherham United: Millers duo Warne and Moore up for Sky Bet awards

A month which brought five wins in seven games for Rotherham United has culminated in award nominations for boss Paul Warne and striker Kieffer Moore.

Warne is in the running for the September Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month prize while hitman Moore is among the nominees for Player of the Month.

Kieffer Moore

It’s the second time in two months that the scoring exploits of nine-goal Moore have brought him to the attention of the Sky Bet judges.

Warne faces competition from former Millers teammate Paul Hurst, now in charge at table-topping Shewsbury Town, Bradford City’s Stuart McCall and Blackburn Rovers’ Tony Mowbray.

Moore is up against Michael Jacobs, of Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth’s Brett Pitman and former Rotherham midfielder Richie Smallwood, now with Blackburn.

Warne’s Sky Bet citation reads: “Nobody felt the hurt of last season’s relegation more than him. It underscored his determination to make amends. His side’s five wins in seven games, with them scoring 15 goals in the process, show he is on the right track.”

Among the four-man judging panel are former Ipswich Town boss George Burley and Sky Sports TV pundit Don Goodman. Goodman is also one of three judges in the Player of the Month category.

Moore’s citation says: “Five goals and two assists in seven games earned him his second successive nomination. Powerful in the air and bullish on the ground, the on-loan Ipswich striker is the focal point of a free-scoring Rotherham attack.”

Both winners will be announced on Friday morning.