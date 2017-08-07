Rotherham United: Millers close to two defender deals

Manager Paul Warne is hoping to reinforce his Rotherham United backline with two new recruits this week.

A deal for a right-back is almost complete while a young central defender has joined the League One Millers, who face league newcomers Lincoln City in the first round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow, for training.

“I’m pretty close to bringing in a couple of defenders,” the boss revealed. “I’m pleased about that. I’m just doing my last final checks to make sure they’re the people I hope they are.

“They are a right-back and a centre-half. One is virtually done. The other, a younger lad, is now at the club to train. He would be back-up for Semi (Ajayi).”

Warne also wants to bring in a central midfielder and is ready to act as transfer activity at many clubs starts to hot up towards the close of the summer window at the end of this month.

“I’m a little bit thin in that central midfield area so that needs addressing,” he said.

“I got a text from a Championship manager last week about two players. The Premier League boys will now start filtering their players out, which goes down to the Championship where teams will then have players they don’t need who need to be filtered out to League One.

“I think there will be quite a lot of business happening in the next couple of weeks. I’m not rushing into anything.”

Warne is planning to make “a few” changes to the team which lost 2-0 at Fleetwood Town on League One opening day last Saturday for tomorrow’s home clash and expects a tough test against the Imps who won the National League title last season.

“The changes will just be to freshen it up,” he said. “I won’t use the League Cup as a training session like you can in pre-season, where you think: ‘I’ll just have a look at him for a few minutes.’ I won’t do that. I won’t make a mockery of the cup.

“If I make any changes it will be because I think they will benefit the team. I’ve said from day one I’m going to have to rotate a little bit because we have so many games in quick succession.”

Lincoln began life in League Two by drawing 2-2 at Wycombe Wanderers and Warne warned: “I think it’s a massive test for us. I’ve seen them three times. They’re excellent.

“They’re full of energy, they’re organised, they’re physical. I like their management team. They’ve recruited well. Playing a team used to winning every week is a difficult task. They’re in good form and confident.”

Midfield man Darren Potter is in line to start for the Millers after being left on the bench as a precaution against Fleetwood because he had been ill in the days leading up to the match.

