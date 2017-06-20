Rotherham United: Millers boss Warne seals Williams deal inside two minutes

Paul Warne needed just a matter of seconds to convince Rotherham United new boy Ryan Williams that his future lay at New York Stadium.

Midfielder Williams was considering several potential offers following his release from Barnsley when the phone rang and the number of the Millers boss, known for his man-management and positive outlook, came up.

The 23-year-old, who today signed a two-year deal, immediately knew that Warne was the man he wanted to play for.

“I got a call from the manager and that was the real turning point for me,” Williams revealed. “Within the first two minutes of the conversation I knew that this is where I wanted to be.

“It is a good club with passionate fans. The manager knows what he wants, and it is what I want as well, so it is a perfect fit for me.

“The manager here didn’t sound like the majority of managers, and that’s why I was so keen to sign. He is different, he was engaging and I enjoyed talking with him. He has a plan here, and it sounded great. I was fully in agreement with what he had to say.”

Aussie-born Williams has targeted a quickfire promotion for relegated Rotherham, who expect to add striker David Ball to their League One squad this week and are thought to be pursuing Bolton Wanderers targetman Jamie Proctor.

“I am really looking forward to playing here and hopefully getting back to the Championship because everyone knows that is where we want to be,” Williams said. “There is no shying away from that. That’s what we want to achieve here.

“There were a few clubs that showed an interest in me. But as soon as the manager here told me about the plans and my role in that, it made me want to come here.

“I’ve had a few injuries, but I’ve been fit for the past year now, so that is all behind me. I am young, fit and hungry for success.”

Warne made the attacking midfielder, who likes to operate out wide, his third recruit of the summer after being impressed by his liveliness and workrate

“I’ve always really liked his energy and I knew he was available,” the manager said. “We spoke to the Barnsley manager (Paul Heckingbottom) who we get on well with. He is one of the managers that I really trust.

“He recommended him highly to us. We watched a lot of footage of him playing. He is a highly energetic player, who can play either side. He is good with both feet and really hard-working.

“I told him that, out of all the options that he had, I would be the best one because his work ethic is unbelievable, and I told him as a player I was exactly the same but I didn’t have his ability.

“I initially spoke to him on the phone at length because he was back in Australia. I spoke with him in person a couple of times, and I really liked him. I

“I like the age that he’s at, I like the fact that he has a desire to improve. I said to him if he came here with that work ethic, the fans would love him straight away, and, with his ability, he would be hugely popular.”

Rotherham will tomorrow discover their fixture list for next season, with the Football League announcing their 2017/18 schedules for the Championship, League One and League Two at 9am.

