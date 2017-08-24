Rotherham United: Millers boss Warne ready for knocks on his door

Paul Warne is braced for a flurry of visitors to his office before Rotherham United return to League One action at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Millers fielded a team consisting largely of players who haven’t been first-team picks in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash at Premier League Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

But some of the fringe men performed so well in an unlucky 2-1 defeat that the Rotherham boss concedes they have every right to feel they should be in the starting 11 against the Addicks this weekend.

“Sometimes when you make a load of changes, you can see why those players aren’t in the team, but I didn’t think that was the case at Huddersfield,” said Warne who still expects to make two more signings and lose two of his squad before the close of the summer transfer window next Thursday.

“They didn’t look like my reserve players. They were really good and I look forward to them knocking on my door telling me why they should be in the team. They are entitled to have that argument.”

David Ball, Jon Taylor, Anthony Forde, Richard Wood and Ben Purrington all pressed their claims in the Yorkshire derby.

Ball (hamstring), Jonson Clarke-Harris (shoulder) and Dominic Ball (hip) are injury concerns after the encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium where Clarke-Harris fluffed a simple chance in the dying seconds to take the tie into extra time.

Will Vaulks had a headed goal ruled out for an alleged infringement by Kieffer Moore when Rotherham were 2-1 behind, but video replays showed that Merseyside referee Peter Bankes made the wrong call.

“I have seen the disallowed goal again. There is absolutely no foul by my player,” Warne said minutes after the final whistle. “I am pretty disappointed by that and the referee needs to explain why he has done it.

“As Kieffer gets pulled down in the box, Will just runs in and heads it in. The ref can only do what he sees fit. If he sleeps well tonight, then good on him.”

David Ball has a slight hamstring issue

Saturday’s encounter pits Rotherham assistant manager Richie Barker against the club he left in the summer so he could join former Millers teammate Warne in South Yorkshire.

Charlton head to AESSEAL New York Stadium in sixth place, after two league wins and a defeat. Warne’s men have lose twice on the road but demolished Southend United 5-0 in their only home fixture in the third tier so far.

The Millers are holding an open day at New York on Tuesday when fans can watch Warne’s squad training between 10.30am and noon.

Players will be signing autographs from 1pm onwards.

Click here for more Millers news