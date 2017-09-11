Rotherham United: Millers boss Warne on whether he expects to make a centre-forward signing

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is checking out a potential striker target this week but is in no rush to bring a new frontman to the club.

The Millers manager, whose League One side are at home to Walsall tomorrow, will be among the spectators when a free-agent centre-forward takes to the field before the weekend.

Richie Towell celebrates his winner against Bury

But Warne is likely to act only if leading scorer Kieffer Moore is ruled out of action.

“I’m watching someone. We’re always looking,” he told The Star. “If something happened to Kieffer, we’d have to get someone in.

“Would I sign someone now and bring them in? Possibly not. It’s a case of needing to know that, if something happens, there’s someone I could go and grab.

“We’re looking everywhere. We leave no stone unturned. I’m checking out potential targets all the time. I have three recruitment people looking at three games a day at the moment. In one of those games, there will potentially be a targetman who could come in and play.”

Shaun Cummings is injured

The fact that the striker is playing for a side but would be available to sign outside of the transfer window suggests he isn’t attached to a Football League club.

Meanwhile, Richie Towell, the loanee who marked his AESSEAL New York Stadium debut last Saturday by coming off the bench to hit an 89th-minute winner against Bury, could make his first Rotherham start against the Saddlers.

“I’ve brought him in as an attacking midfielder,” Warne said. “I thought we lacked a bit in the middle of the park. We needed more of an attacking threat.

“He did well when he came on against Bury. He will play a big part in the games ahead. To score a goal like that on your home debut makes the fans remember your name for a bit longer.

“He runs into the box a little bit like Frecks (midfiedler Lee Frecklington) really. What I like about him is that when he gets the ball he’s always looking behind his shoulder. He always knows what’s around him.

“He’s always looking to play forward. He wants to score goals. He sees himself as one of those ‘luxury’ No 10 players! He practises shooting with the strikers and gets himself into positions to score.”

Warne is planning “a couple” of changes for the visit of Walsall who haven’t won away from home since Boxing Day 2016.

Right-back Shaun Cummings will miss the match with a hamstring issue which is likely to sideline him for at least a fortnight, but the Millers have no other new injury concerns.

Click here for more Millers news