Rotherham United: McCarthy ponders Ipswich return for Millers hitman Moore

Mick McCarthy has raised the prospect of taking Rotherham United loan hot-shot Kieffer Moore back to Ipswich Town.

Moore has scored eight goals for the League One Millers who took the 6ft 5in striker from the Tractor Boys on a season-long deal in the summer.

Rotherham are keen to make the move permanent, but McCarthy, manager of parent club Town, is in no rush to sell.

“He’s done brilliantly. Rotherham would love to sign him, but why would we do a deal now?” McCarthy said. “He may come back and play in the Championship for us yet. That would suit me better.”

Ipswich could recall Moore, who added to his growing reputation with two goals in Rotherham’s 5-1 win over Oldham Athletic last weekend, in the January transfer window under the terms of their agreement with the Millers.

The 25-year-old was used only as a substitute by Ipswich after they paid Forest Green £10,000 for his services at the start of this year.

Mick McCarthy

But he has been a sensation since his switch to AESSEAL New York Stadium, scoring at the rate of almost a goal a game to become the division’s leading scorer.

“We took a real chance on Kieffer,” McCarthy added. “He did all right in a couple of games, but the reality was this season we had better strikers for this league.”

Ipswich are just outside the play-off places in the second tier, in seventh spot.

Moore has a tight groin but is expected to lead the Rotherham line tomorrow as Paul Warne’s men look for their fourth win in five matches, at Blackburn Rovers.

The Millers are eighth in the table, a place above Rovers who have played a game less.

