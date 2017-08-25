Rotherham United: Loan possibility for Millers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris could be on the verge of a Rotherham United loan exit as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been a first-choice starter for the Millers this season and boss Paul Warne revealed that there has been a sudden surge of interest in the forward ahead of next Thursday’s deadline.

Paul Warne

“Plenty of clubs have come in for Jono,” said the manager who says a permanent deal for a new defender is now set to happen after the weekend.

“If a club comes in who we all think is suitable for him and the player wants to do it, that’s a conversation we’ll have.

“As it stands at the moment, Jono will be part of my squad tomorrow and he might get me the winning goal. While he’s here, I’ll use him to the best of his ability.”

Rotherham are at home to Charlton Athletic in League One tomorrow when Clarke-Harris is likely be on the bench.

He has failed to appear in any of the Millers’ three league matches, and didn’t even make the squad for the opening-day clash at Fleetwood Town, although he has seen action in the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

The frontman, who signed a one-year deal at the end of last season, would have more chance of the game-time he craves if he made a temporary move.

“I spoke to him before the first league game, at Fleetwood,” Warne said. “He was disappointed he wasn’t included, and he was entitled to feel disappointed. Ever since then, I’ve included him. He’s played a few minutes here and there.

“He’s trained really hard and he hasn’t knocked on my door saying he wants out. As I sit here now, I’m not aware there is any issue with him.

“If any of my players came to me, even if it was my captain, and said ‘ Look, my heart is set on going somewhere else, I don’t want to play here anymore’, then what is the point in me having them here? I would try to get the best bit of business I could for the club.”

With the window closing in six days, Warne is expects a young centre-half to arrive at AESSEAL New York Stadium next week and the manager is still seeking to strengthen at least one other position.

“I’m close on one deal, for a defender,” he said. “The deal is likely; it’s just going to be after the weekend now. I don’t want to tempt fate by saying who it is.

“We’ve done a lot of work on players and if they become available we may bring one or two in. I’m happy with my squad so it’s not as If I’m doing desperate last-minute shopping.”

Striker David Ball has a minor hamstring issue and is an injury concern for the Millers who will make a late decision on his fitness before the Charlton clash.

