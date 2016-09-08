Rotherham United: Lee Frecklington in the frame for Millers against Bristol City

Rotherham United expect to have captain Lee Frecklington available for Saturday’s Championship clash with Bristol City.

The 30-year-old skipper has been out since opening day with a calf injury and was laid low by a virus earlier this week.

But the midfielder has trained for the last two days and is contention to face the Robins at New York Stadium.

Manager Alan Stubbs says the game is likely to come too soon for new striker signing Dexter Blackstock as the centre-forward works on his fitness after his Monday arrival on a three-year deal.

“It wouldn’t be fair to him to pitch him straight in,” said manager Alan Stubbs. “He needs a bit of time before he’s ready.”

Left midfielder Joe Newell played the full 90 minutes of Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Notts County and will almost certainly be in the squad against City.

The Millers are also hoping Tom Adeyemi will be declared fit. The central midfielder was due to return to training today after a groin problem.

