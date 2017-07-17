Rotherham United: Jamie Proctor’s ambition for the Millers next season

New boy Jamie Proctor is targeting a top-10 finish for Rotherham United as he looks to put a season of suffering behind him.

The in-form striker, who goes searching for his fourth goal in four games in tomorrow’s round of Millers summer friendlies, endured a year to forget at Bolton Wanderers last term.

Jamie Proctor with boss Paul Warne

But, after arriving at AESSEAL New York Stadium in a £75,000 deal earlier this month, the 6ft 2in targetman has already seen enough to predict he and his new teammates can flourish in League One in 2017/18.

“I need to get a run of games and to start performing again,” he told The Star. “Hopefully, that then benefits the team.

“As a team, we won’t get ahead of ourselves. But I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want to be up there competing in the top half of the table.

“I believe, with the squad we have got, we can definitely do that.”

Pre-season training

The 25-year-old made only nine starts for the Trotters, scoring one goal, before heading out on loan to Carlisle United.

But the forward has already hit the net three times in three outings for the Millers and has the chance to add to that total tomorrow evening.

Rotherham, just back from a tough week-long training camp in Austria, send teams containing a mix of senior professionals and young players to Gainsborough Trinity and Alfreton Town.

Another new signing in even more prolific form is fellow striker David Ball who has bagged four goals in his first three matches.

The pair were together in the third tier with Fleetwood Town for two seasons and Proctor is delighted to be reunited with his old pal.

“It’s good. We had two years at Fleetwood and we did do really well together,” he said. “In the first season, we just missed out on the play-offs. We’ve had a good partnership in the past.

Ball scored 14 times last year for the Trawlermen but is known for his assists as much as his strike rate, and Proctor added: “I think anyone would enjoy playing with Bally, with the kind of player he is.”

Manager Paul Warne, who has made seven signings so far this summer and praised his squad for their committed attitude in Austra, said: “I’ve brought Bally in for a bit of guile, a No 10. Proctor runs the line pretty well, although I need to keep him between the posts a bit. I think he comes out too much.

“Both of them are comfortable having the ball in tight areas.”

