Rotherham United: Is Millers boss Warne still keen on hitmen Godden and Doidge?

Rotherham United could relaunch their bid to sign hot-shot duo Matt Godden and Christian Doidge in the next transfer window.

The League One Millers have had pre-season offers for the strikers turned down and don’t expect either player to arrive at AESSEAL New York Stadium before the summer deadline at the end of August.

Paul Warne

However, boss Paul Warne, preparing his squad for tomorrow’s final friendly, at home to Barnsley, says Rotherham may make another move for Stevenage’s Godden and Forest Green’s Doidge in January.

“Neither of their clubs wanted to sell them at a price I thought was reasonable,” he told The Star. “I appreciate there is inflation in football, but I won’t overspend.

“I would have liked to have had both of them, but that isn’t the case. It might happen in January, possibly, or it might be something that could happen at the end of next season.”

After seven summer signings, Warne has made a central midfielder and centre-half who can possibly cover at right-back his last targets in this window, but says his hunt for goalscorers never stops.

Alex Bray

Godden, aged 25, hit the net 21 times in 43 games for League Two Stevenage last term while Doidge, 24, fired in 27 goals in 43 matches as National League Forest Green won promotion to the Football League.

“As it stands at the moment, I’d be very surprised if either of them joined us right now,” Warne added. “Money is available if the right player is available at the right price.

“The chairman has been really supportive. He hasn’t said ‘no’ to anything I’ve asked for. If I want a player, there is a good chance I’ll get him if everyone is in agreement he will improve us.”

Right-back Darnell Fisher left Rotherham this week and Warne predicts there will be more departures after next week’s opening-day clash at Fleetwood Town.

“When the season starts, players will see the matchday 18 or 20,” the manager said. “A couple who are out of that might want to go and play football elsewhere, as I would if I was in their shoes and at a good age.

“I wouldn’t be suprised if a couple knock on my door. I’ve got a couple who need to up their game a little bit. I’m not forcibly telling people to leave, but I could see a couple going.”

Rotherham have a fully-fit squad to select from for tomorrow’s Barnsley clash, apart from left winger Alex Bray who is nursing a sore quad.

Warne, whose side have won seven of their eight pre-season fixtures, intends to pick his likely league starting 11 against the Championship Reds and says the quality of the display matters more than the result.

“It’s a good test to see how far we’ve come. I want everything to look right and balanced,” he said.

“I’d be an idiot not to play my starting 11, or at least what I think it is going to be. Fleetwood will come and watch us play, like I am going to watch them on Friday night (at home to Preston North End).”

“I will have to keep a little bit up my sleeve, but I would expect at least 10 to start who are going to start the following week.

“I hope the team perform at a level whereby I can pick them the following week. But if they don’t perform, I have got a few people who can come in.”

