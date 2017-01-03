Rotherham United: Injury casts doubt on potential Millers exit for Camp

Lee Camp’s knee injury could scupper a move away from Rotherham United for the Millers goalkeeper, says caretaker boss Paul Warne.

Other clubs are keen on last season’s Player of the Year and the January transfer window is open, but Camp hasn’t played since limping out of the home clash with Leeds United in November.

“He still hasn’t trained. I doubt very much he’ll be leaving if he’s not fit, said Warne.

“He hasn’t trained since the last time we played Leeds. I wouldn’t have thought anyone would be buying him.”

Camp, aged 32, arrived at New York Stadium from Bournemouth in August 2015 and is out of contract in the summer.

Warrne, whose Championship side are at home to League One Oxford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, revealed there had been interest in several members of his squad, some of whom may depart.

“It’s the same with everybody ... if a player decides he wants to leave, I’ll shake his hand and let him leave,” he said. “I’m not going to hang on to players who don’t want to be here.”

Meanwhile, Warne admitted he had suffered a sleepness night after deciding to drop centre-half Richard Wood in favour of Kirk Broadfoot for Monday’s 3-0 loss at Leeds, a defeat which leaves the division’s bottom club 12 points adrift of safety.

“Woody’s been playing well, to be fair. But he’s a left-footer playing on the right side, which hasn’t got natural balance,” he said. “I’d rather have a right-footer.

“It was hard. I told Woody he wasn’t playing. As a player, I liked someone being man enough to tell you. It wasn’t easy at all and I said that to him.

“I hadn’t slept because of thinking about telling him.

“But I felt it was the right decision and I pick the team which I think is going to win the game.

Broadfoot, playing his first match since August 6 opening day after back surgery, was at fault for Leeds’ second goal but managed to play until the 84th minute alongside Aimen Belaid before succumbing to tiredness.

“Broady has been training and champing at the bit for a while,” Warne added. “We have been conceding goals. Potentially - and on last season’s performances especially - he’s probably our best centre-half.

“I wanted to bring him in. I wanted to freshen it up. I’ve been saying to the lads all the time: ‘It’s hard to get in my team because I expect a lot. If I want to make changes to freshen it up, you have to be man enough to take the fact I’m dropping you.’

I think Broady is as good as Woody and Belaid so he deserves a chance. The team have been losing. He’s entitled to a chance.

“I thought he performed well for most of the game, but obviously he was fatigued at the end. That’s why I took him off. I see the lads every day in training. I see them performing. It’s on my head. I’ve got no regrets.”

