Rotherham United: “I was feeling the pressure,” says Millers boss Warne

Relieved boss Paul Warne has revealed the pressure he was under as he plotted an end to Rotherham United’s 17-month wait for an away win.

The Millers hadn’t won on the road since early April 2016 but triumphed at the 28th attempt as they beat former boss Kenny’s Jackett’s Portsmouth at Fratton Park in front of the Sky Sports television cameras on Sunday.

The 1-0 victory came after two successive League One defeats and lifted Warrne’s men to 12th in the table after five matches.

“I could feel pressure mounting on me. I’d lost back-to-back games and I didn’t want to come to Portsmouth and lose away from home,” the manager, in his first full season in charge, said.

“I haven’t been in management long but I know that if you keep losing you don’t keep your job for long. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist for that.

“I’m not saying my job was under threat, but for me, personally, it’s not enjoyable if you lose every week.”

Rotherham have now won twice and lost three times in a tough start to their third-tier campaign which has seen them play some of the teams favoured for promotion. Next up are 19th-placed Bury at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

“I thought the lads performed really well,” added Warne after Jon Taylor’s stunning first-half strike had won the enounter against Pompey. “There were a lot of changes. Overall, I thought we deserved to win.

“I don’t want the lads to lose faith in what we’re trying to do. I think we’ve done everything right. I think we’ve prepared the lads perfectly for every game. I’ve got no regrets. But, unfortunately, we didn’t have the results, and it’s a results business.”

Rotherham were the more dangerous team before half-time at Fratton Park before looking organised and full of running and commitment as they withstood Portsmouth pressure after the break.

Jon Taylor scores at Portsmouth

“It’s nice for us to win away from home and on telly,” Warne said. “Obviously, it’s a boost. I joked with the lads after, that’s why we ran up hills in Austria (in pre-season). It’s character and fitness.”

Jackett was in charge of the Millers for only 39 days last season. Warne, who was fitness coach at the time, was pleased to meet up with his old boss.

“It’s nice to see him again,” he said. “I’m now going to go in for a drink with him, quickly, before the drive home. I have a lot of respect for Kenny. He and his staff are a good bunch of football people.

“I’m driving home with the wife and kids. My son, he’s played FIFA 17 a lot, hasn’t he, so he talks to me about CDMs and ACMs and all that so I don’t know what day it is. It’ll be a nicer journey driving home after a win!”

The Millers are assessing injuries to a quartet of players ahead of the visit of Bury.

Right-back Josh Emmanuel and left-back Joe Mattock weren’t considered for selection at Pompey because of quad and ankle issues respectively, while Warne said goal provider Ryan Williams came off because of a “bang in the glute” and Taylor was withdrawn with a dead leg.

