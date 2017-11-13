Rotherham United: ‘I’d be happy to stay,’ says Kieffer Moore

Loan sensation Kieffer Moore is ready to remain with Rotherham United for the rest of the season if Ipswich Town perform a U-turn on his future.

Moore bagged his 13th goal in 17 League One matches for the Millers in Saturday’s 1-1 derby draw at Doncaster Rovers.

Parent club Town have signalled their intention to recall him in January, but the leading scorer in English football is loving life in South Yorkshire.

“Of course I would be happy to stay,” he said. “It’s out of my hands. I don’t really have a say in it.”

Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy plans to cut short the the 25-year-old’s season-long loan and take him back to Portman Road in the New Year transfer window.

McCarthy watched Moore in action for the Millers at AFC Wimbledon last month, but hasn’t been in contact with the player.

The striker struck in the last minute of time added on at the Keepmoat Stadium to earn Rotherham a point and move them back into the play-off places.

He believes the treatment he has received since joining the Millers in the summer is behind his prolific form.

“It’s a culmination of everything - great staff, great manager, great everything,” he said. “I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have the support or the assists I am getting. I am striding with confidence and I believe I am playing the best football I have ever played.

Rotherham - cheered on by 3,829 fans, the the day’s biggest away following in the Football League - fought back from a goal down as Rovers’ time-wasting tactics backfired in the dying seconds.

The referee had signalled five minutes of stoppage time, but played an extra minute because of the hold-ups.

Millers boss Warne was angered by the actions of the Keepmoat ball-boys who didn’t give the ball back to his players late on when it went out of play.

Moore, meanwhile, was modest about his standing as the country’s most lethal marksman.

“Yeah, it’s all right!” he grinned. “I am enjoying my football, enjoying scoring goals. Hopefully it continues.

“It is always good to get something out of a local derby. When you score in the last minute, it feels like a win. There is always the thought that it’s not our day, but we just needed to keep going. I believed we were going to get something out of it and we did.”

Warne said: “He got marshalled really well by Doncaster. I was impressed with their defensive unit. Kieffer didn’t have a great deal to do, as in chances, but his work ethic is always there.

“He takes a battering. I am always defending his case with the fourth official because the opposition always put someone in front of him to block him off.

“He is a brilliant kid. Obviously I would like to sign him. Wherever he ends up, he will be a great acquisition for someone, and I wish him all the best.”

Centre-half Michael Ihiekwe, playing at left-back, picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and is banned for next Saturday’s home clash with high-flying Shrewsbury Town.

Regular left-back Joe Mattock is back in contention after serving a suspension of his own.

“It’s a blow when people miss a game, but defenders are always going to get booked,” Warne said.

“Michael has done well this season, but other people are going to have to play. Joe Mattock is back, so the back four will pretty much pick itself.”

