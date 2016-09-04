Rotherham United: How the 12 Millers new boys have done

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the impact of manager Alan Stubbs’ new recruits so far.

Lewis Price

Lee Camp’s goalkeeping understudy has played in only one match, the EFL Cup defeat against Morecambe. He made some decent saves and let nobody down.

Darnell Fisher

The right-back has pace and athleticism and the ability to use the ball well going forward. If the Millers can iron out a couple of defensive wrinkles - he can be caught out of position now and again - the 22-year-old could become a real asset.

Dominic Ball

Good signs that this lad can play. Mobile and good on the ball, he has a wide range of passing and is a competitor with real snap in his tackling. Not your old-fashioned, rugged centre-half, but a modern-day central defender.

Dael Fry

The last arrival, on loan, of the transfer window and yet to make his debut. The central defender has just turned 19 and the fact that Aitor Karanka at Middlesbrough - famed for their tight defence - played him several times last season and gave him a long-term contract says everything about his potential.

Kelvin Wilson

Improving fitness has brought improving displays from the centre-half who is an established Championship performer. Has plenty of experience, and the Millers now need him to step up and lead some of his younger teammates.

Anthony Forde

Has everything required to be a dangerous winger - good balance, acceleration, the ability to go inside or out and a decent cross - but hasn’t consistently made the most of his talent so far.

Jon Taylor

Livewire attacker who has looked one of Rotherham’s most dangerous players this season. He’s quick and direct and can get past his markers. Particularly threatening when when he comes in off his flank. Scares opposition defences.

Jake Forster-Caskey

The midfielder doesn’t give the ball away but hasn’t done enough with it since his loan switch from Brighton and went missing in the defeat at Barnsley. Millers fans want to see more urgency from a player with undoubted ability.

Will Vaulks

Lit up New York Stadium with that wonder-goal and somersault on his opening-day debut against Wolves. Hasn’t hit those heights since as he comes to terms with the pace of the Championship. A hard worker who is willing to put his foot in. If the young midfielder can adjust to a faster division and show more of the clever, probing passing he did against the West Midlands outfit, he’ll be very, very good.

Scott Allan

Midfield man with the vision, skill and range of passing to unlock any defence. Just look how he played in Danny Ward for the winner against Brentford. But shows a lack of appetite for winning the ball back when he gives it away too cheaply. Rotherham need more of the fomer and less of the latter.

Tom Adeyemi

Played the first half of the home win over Brentford before going off with a thigh strain. Tall and strong, he did enough to show he could add physicality and a decent engine to the midfield.

Izzy Brown

High hopes for the teenage winger on loan from Chelsea for the season. Really comfortable in possession, likes to play the ball forward and another player who has no trouble beating his man. Could be a big figure if he can take the step up to senior football in his stride. Grant Ward arrived at New York as a boy last season and left as a man. The Millers need the same from Brown.

