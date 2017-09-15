Rotherham United: How Millers winger Jon Taylor became Bradford manager Stuart McCall’s American nightmare

In-form Jon Taylor heads into derby battle for Rotherham United tomorrow against the boss whose American holiday he once ruined.

With three goals in his last three matches, the little winger is expected be a key man for the Millers in the all-Yorkshire League One clash at Bradford City as long as he overcomes a calf strain.

Stuart McCall

The Valley Parade clash sees him go up against Bantams boss Stuart McCall who revealed that the 25-year-old sabotaged his 2014 summer break in Florida when he was managing in Scotland.

“I like Jon Taylor and tried to sign him from Shrewsbury for Motherwell,” McCall recalled.

“I thought I’d done the deal. I was stood outside Universal Studios. I spoke to him. It was all done. He was coming up to Scotland.

“The next minute, Peterborough nipped in and it killed my holiday!”

Kieffer Moore

Taylor became Rotherham’s record signing last summer when he joined them from Posh for a fee of around £400,000.

The Millers, joint leading scorers in the third tier with 15 goals, have won their last three matches to move up to ninth in the table while Bradford, with two wins and a draw from their last three, are fourth.

Rotherham are hoping striker Kieffer Moore recovers from a tight groin in time to play in a game which could attract a crowd in excess of 20,000.

Moore has scored six goals in seven league matches, and McCall acknowledged the danger the 6ft 5in targetman poses.

“There’s no doubt he’s a threat,” he said. “He’s strong, powerful and a good finisher.

“As the goals would suggest, Rotherham have got threats - Lee Frecklington just got a hat-trick (in Tuesday’s 5-1 home victory over Walsall).

“But we’ll focus on ourselves. We’ve got lots of threats and options.”

Paul Warne’s side beat Portsmouth at Fratton Park, to end their 27-match wait for an away triumph, and followed that up by seeing off Bury and the Saddlers.

“It’s three on the bounce for them,” McCall added. “It will be a good test for us. They are scoring lots of goals, but so are we.

“I think derbies are great. I loved playing in them. You look back to last season and the big games against Bolton, Sheffield United and Scunthorpe.

“When the opposition bring a lot of fans, it’s like a sing-off. The intensity of the singing just goes up and it builds the atmosphere.

“I’m looking forward to a really good, attacking game.”

