Rotherham United: How many would you give Blackstock? Player ratings from the Millers v Oxford clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at New York Stadium.
ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)
LEWIS PRICE 8
Saved a penalty and produced a stunning stop to keep out a Ryan Ledson shot just before Oxford’s second goal.
DARNELL FISHER 6
Steady enough. Nothing fantastic, but no major mistakes.
KIRK BROADFOOT 6
Good to see the old warrior back in action. Building up his sharpness after a long spell out. As competitive as ever.
RICHARD WOOD 6
Another player who never shies away from a battle. Admitted the Millers defence messed up big time for the second goal.
JOE MATTOCK 5
Never really got to grips with Robert Hall, who was quick and tricky, although the left-back did okay going forward.
ANTHONY FORDE 5
One run in the second half to set up a Danny Ward shot showed his potential but he needs to do more on the ball.
WILL VAULKS 6
In the Paul Warne class for effort. Looked more comfortable against League One opposition.
TOM ADEYEMI 6
You never saw him in the first half, although he became more prominent after the break.
JOE NEWELL 8
Excellent display. Always wanted the ball and the one player who could consistently unlock Oxford.
DEXTER BLACKSTOCK 2
Up there with Scott Allan at Blackburn, referee Tim Robinson at Hillsborough and himself against Preston for no-show of the season.
DANNY WARD 7
Missed a good chance early on, but on fire for a spell in the second half and scored a fantastic goal.
SUBSTITUTES
JERRY YATES 7
Came on for Dexter Blackstock in the 53rd minute and looked really sharp and lively. Good touches and lay-offs and always involved.
Subs not used: McMahon, Kelly, Taylor, Wilson, Belaid.
Oxford (4-4-1-1): Eastwood 6; Edwards 6, Dunkley 7, Nelson 7, Johnson 7; Hall 8 (Sercombe 74), Lundstram 6, Ledson 6, MacDonald 6; Maguire 5 (Rothwell 81); Taylor 8 (Hemmings 81). Subs not used: Buchel, Skarz, Ruffels, Raglan.
Goals: Ward 51, Adeyemi 89 (Rotherham); Taylor 41, Edwards 80, Hemmings 88 (Oxford).
Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire) 8.
Attendance: 5,618 (1,292).
