Rotherham United: Halford leaves Millers for Cardiff City

Midfielder Greg Halford has left Rotherham United to join former boss Neil Warnock at Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

Halford, a key man in Warnock’s Millers Championship survival miracle last season, has signed an 18-month deal with the Bluebirds.

He was unpopular with fans after being signed by then-manager Steve Evans in 2015 and was discarded by Evans’ successor, Neil Redfearn, but then came good under Warnock in the 11-match unbeaten run which saved Rotherham from the drop.

The 32-year-old played 38 times for the Millers, scoring three goals. He has just returned from an ankle injury and has featured 15 times in this campaign.

Millers interim boss Paul Warne said: “We would like to wish Greg the very best with the move.

“He has been really helpful behind the scenes when he was injured recently, but Cardiff came in and it was an offer which made sense.

“I spoke to him last night. We said we would stay in touch and I will keep an eye on his career.”