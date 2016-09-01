Rotherham United: Forwards on their way to Millers, says Tony Stewart

New strikers will be joining Rotherham United despite the close of the transfer window, chairman Tony Stewart has revealed.

A goalscorer has been a target for the Millers all summer and there was frustration among fans when Wednesday’s deadline passed with no deal for a centre-forward done.

But Stewart says he expects more than one frontman to arrive at New York Stadium in the next few days as the club turn their attention to free agents who can be signed at any time.

“We can pursue that even though the window has closed,” Stewart told The Star. “We are pursuing strikers. More than one.

“We know what we need. We see what the fans see and we act accordingly. It’s always been a mission to bring in a striker. With (Matt) Derbyshire and (Leon) Best gone, there are obviously vacancies there.”

Manager Alan Stubbs has brought in 12 players since his June appointment, the latest of the them teenage Middlesbrough centre-hald Dael Fry on a season-long loan, but Stewart says Rotherham’s recruitment has been hindered by agents wanting “silly money”.

Derbyshire and Best were released at the end of last season.

Club-record bids were made for Millwall’s Lee Gregory and Walsall’s Tom Bradshaw but Gregory remained in South London while Bradshaw opted to join Barnsley, and interest in Cristoffer Nyman ended when the Swedish forward was unrealistic in his wage demands.

Now, a deal with one striker who has just left a Championship club is thought to be close.

The Millers don’t play again until a week on Saturday, when they’re at home to Bristol City, because of the international break.

“Time and patience has been taken,” Stewart added. “We are pursuing things now knowing full well there are one or two strikers who have come away from their clubs and are able to sign for Rotherham.

“So don’t any fan worry that the window is closed and we can’t do anything until January. We’ll be doing things as we see fit.

“People will be signing on. It will be a protracted contract job. We are looking for people who have got a future and who can make a difference as we move forward.”