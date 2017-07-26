Rotherham United: Fisher leaves Millers for Preston

Defender Darnell Fisher today became the first of the Rotherham United departures predicted by boss Paul Warne.

The right-back has joined Championship Preston North End for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal after a single season at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Millers manager Warne had been looking to part company with the 23-year-old who was signed on a three-year contract from Celtic by former boss Alan Stubbs last summer.

Warne has brought in Ipswich Town youngster Josh Emmanuel on loan to be his first-choice right-back, believing Fisher doesn’t embrace the team ethic he is instilling in his squad ahead of the 2017/18 League One campaign

He said after Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly win at Chesterfield: “I will probably have two more out, maybe three, and I might get one or two in.

“I have got until the end of August to get ‘ins’. But I am in no rush to get one or two in. I have to make sure they improve the team. We have 15 games in the first two months or something. It is absolute carnage.

“Everyone is going to play a part, but I presume another couple will probably go with my blessing.”

Fisher’s exit increases the chances of Rotherham old boy Frazer Richardson being offered a season-long contract as cover for teenager Emmanuel.

Richardson, aged 34 and a free agent, has been training with Warne’s men throughout pre-season.

Fisher made 35 appearances for the Millers. His athleticism made him a threat going forward at times but he was often found wanting as a defender and was an isolated figure in the dressing room.

There are question marks over the New York futures of central defenders Aimen Belaid and Dominic Ball who are behind Semi Ajayi, Michael Ihiekwe and Richard Wood in the pecking order.

Belaid’s situation has sparked interest from clubs in England and abroad while Warne told Ball at the end of last season he might be better looking elsewhere if he wanted regular football.