Rotherham United: Eight things about Millers new boy Darren Potter

Rotherham United today signed central midfielder Darren Potter on a two-year deal. The 32-year-old, who had left MK Dons, becomes manager Paul Warne’s second summer capture, following the arrival of centre-half Michael Ihiekwe last month. Here are eight things you might not know about the Millers’ newest recruit.

Potter, reknowned for his passing and composure in the middle of the park, started his career at Liverpool FC and has five Republic of Ireland caps.

He made two substitute appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League in 2005 and, in total, played in nine Champions League matches for them. He featured in games against Graz AK and Beyer Leverkusen on the way to Liverpool winning the 2005 final in Istanbul where they came from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties.

He had loan spells at Southampton and Wolves, who were both Championship clubs at the time, before joining the West Midlands outfit in a £250,000 deal in January 2007.

The midfield man spent 18 months at Sheffield Wednesday in the second tier between 2009 and 2011, playing 106 times and scoring seven goals.

He has spent the last six years with MK Dons, making more than 250 appearances and hitting the net on 12 occasions. He helped them win promotion to the Championship in 2015 but they were relegated the following year.

He was a big influence on the development of Dons teenage prospect Dele Alli, now playing for Spurs and England.

The Liverpudlian was in the Dons side which was demolished 4-0 by Rotherham in front of 3,000 travelling fans at Stadium MK in April 2016. The Millers virtually guaranteed their Championship survival under Neil Warnock that day but haven’t won away since.

Potter was vice-captain of the Dons during Millers assistant manager Richie Barker’s time as there as No 2 to Karl Robinson and was voted Player of the Year in 2011/12.

