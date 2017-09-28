Rotherham United: Eight-goal Moore on mend for Millers

Rotherham United hitman Kieffer Moore is winning his battle with the injury which has threatened his place in the Millers starting 11.

Manager Paul Warne has considered resting the prolific striker to help him overcome the tight groin he first felt in the 5-2 Win over Walsall more than a fortnight ago.

But Moore, who has scored eight goals in the club’s first 10 League One matches, is back in full training today, with his boss saying the problem is now less serious.

“Today is the first day in two weeks that he’s trained after a game,” Warne said. “That’s good for us. It’s probably because the sun is shining. He is a Southerner!

“He’s training with the squad today. We’ll do more intensive work with the team shape tomorrow. In fairness, I’m not saying he’s 100 per cent improved, but he is improving.

“He does get paid. He does have to turn up! He does have a responsibility to try! I have got no issue with him playing at all.”

David Ball

Rotherham, in tenth position, are at home to 21st-placed Northampton Town on Saturday and will be without winger Jon Taylor, left-back Ben Purrington and centre-forward David Ball.

Purrington damaged his hamstring in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers, Taylor has a knee problem and Ball is on the comeback trail after illness and hamstring issues but won’t be rushed back this weekend.

“I’m hoping Jon’s going to be days and not weeks,” said Warne. “He has been seeing a physio in Sheffield this morning. The best-case scenario is that he will be available for next Saturday. If he isn’t available this weekend - and I don’t think he will be - I won’t play him in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy game (at home to Chesterfield).

“We suspect Ben has a grade-two ‘hammy’. He’s having a scan. It could be two, three or four weeks, depending on how bad a grade it is. He’s definitely going to be out for at least two weeks.

Alex Revell

“‘Bally’ is progressing well, although he won’t be available for this weekend. He’ll start grass-work tomorrow. I’ve just spoken to him and he feels great. He’ll have a full week’s training. Tuesday may be too soon. I may be able to give him half an hour. It’s more likely he’ll be back a week on Saturday.”

Saturday’s visit of the Cobblers pits the Millers against old boy Alex Revell, the striker who famously scored at Wembley from long range to help them win the 2014 League One Play-off Final.

“You say familiar face. I say familiar teeth,” Warne grinned. “He is a great, great lad and one of the best we have had here, to be honest.

“He just wanted to win, lived his life right, is a funny kid, is a good family man with good morals. I was really close with him. I spent a lot of time with him, I was like his psychiatrist at times.

“He was in, my opinion, an archetypal Rotherham striker. The biggest compliment I can give him is that Kieffer is not a million miles away from being a Revs sort of player.

“Revs will always be remembered here as a legend for scoring that goal at Wembley, which was a cross. I still speak to him pretty regularly by text. I’m going to have to go and clean my teeth after I see him because he makes you feel worse about yourself.”

Click here for more Millers news