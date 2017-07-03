Rotherham United: Echoes of Revell as Warne says he can make Millers new boy Proctor better

Boss Paul Warne compared new boy Jamie Proctor to Rotherham United legend Alex Revell as the centre-forward finally resolved his financial issue with Bolton Wanderers to join the Millers.

The arrival of the 6ft 2in targetman was delayed last week when it emerged he was still owed a bonus payment after Bolton’s promotion to the Championship last term.

But Wanderers paid up yesterday, paving the way for him to sign a two-year deal at New York Stadium.

Former player Revell was a hero among supporters as he gave his all in Rotherham’s march from League Two to the second tier between 2012 and 2014.

And Warne said of Proctor: “The effort he puts in is similar to an Alex Revell. He’ll run hard for the team. He is physical and I think he’ll be a really good addition to the team.

“For the way we want to play, we do need a target, someone up top who can bring other players into the game.

“I told him if he comes here, works hard and does well then the fans will love him. The goals will be the cherry on the cake.”

The League One Millers are thought to have paid £75,000 plus potential add-ons to land Proctor who had a year left on his contract at the Macron Stadium.

The centre-forward is a proven operator in the third tier, after spells with Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town, Bradford City and Wanderers, but Warne believes there is more to come from a player who began his career at home-town club Preston North End.

“I told him that I felt that he has under-achieved so far in his career with what he has got in his locker,” the manager said. “I think that I can get more out of him. If he buys into what the coaches and I are going to do here, then we’ll have a fantastic player.”

Warne, who expects up to three members of his squad to leave, is looking to add one more frontman to his options.

“I’m really pleased to get Jamie because I think that your team is only as good as your strikers,” he said “He can come in and compete with the likes of Bally (David Ball), Jono (Jonson Clarke-Harris), Yatesy (Jerry Yates), Dexter (Blackstock) and potentially one other.

“I want competition for places but even more so up top.”

Proctor, who passed his medical last Thursday, becomes the Millers’ fifth summer recruit as Warne gears up for the 2017/18 campaign and can now look to resurrect his strike partnership with David Ball.

He and fellow forward Ball, 27, another Millers pre-season arrival, spent time together at Fleetwood Town between 2014 and 2016.

The pair shared 16 league goals between them for the Trawlermen in 2014/15, scoring eight each, before Proctor moved to Bradford City, initially on loan, in January 2016.

They will look to press their claims to be first-choice starters during pre-season and could get their first public workout on Saturday when Rotherham play their opening friendly against non-league Parkgate FC.

Both could face their former club when the Millers head to Highbury Stadium to play Fleetwood on August 5 opening day.