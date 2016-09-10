Rotherham United: Dextor Blackstock ready to pass on 12 years of knowledge to Millers

Rotherham United new boy Dexter Blackstock has rubbed shoulders with the best in the Premier League and has scored nearly 100 goals in a 12-year career.

But he believes it’s the 300-plus matches he has played at Championship level which will benefit the Millers the most now he has signed a three-year deal at New York Stadium.

The 30-year-old striker has left Nottingham Forest after seven seasons and is looking to help his new club climb the table once he is up to full fitness.

“One of the main reasons the manager wanted to bring me in was to add some experience and knowledge,” Blackstock told The Star.

“I think this is my 12th season in the Championship and I have had more than 300 games.

“If I can put my experience across to some of the younger lads and the ones not familiar with the league, it will definitely be vital as you don’t want players finding their feet but losing games at the same time.

“You can’t do that for too long in this league.”

The Millers are in 22nd place as they emerge from the international break to play Bristol City at home this afternoon.

Blackstock - who started out with Southampton as a youngster, playing nine times in the top flight - hadn’t featured for Forest this season before is departure last week and is unlikely to be thrown straight into action today.

But the lure of regular football helped him to make up his mind that South Yorkshire was the right destination for him after seven years at the City Ground.

Alan Stubbs

“I am not coming to Rotherham to be the only man and it’s all on me, as we need the whole squad,” said the centre-forward who has 94 goals to his name.

“But in terms of being involved heavily, it is definitely a big draw.

“I had been at Forest for seven seasons. The club was great with me, the fans were great and I had great times there. But there just comes a time to leave.

“A new manager came in with different methods and I had to decide whether I wanted to be a bit-part player, which I have never been in my whole career, or come to a club and be more involved and it be more of a challenge.”

The Star understands at least three other Championship clubs, including one which has made the play-offs in the last two seasons, were also interested in securing the frontman’s services, but Blackstock is a Millers admirer after watching their rise from League Two.

“It is no secret where Rotherham have come in a short space of time,” he said. “It is now their third season in the Championship and they want to move up the division and become a more steady, sustainable Championship club and then hopefully go from there.

“They have done fantastically well to survive against teams with bigger resources, budgets and facilities and now it is time for them to compete with more teams.

“I will put everything into Rotherham.”

Meanwhile, boss Alan Stubbs says he welcomed the meeting with chairman Tony Stewart after the Millers were beaten in the derby at Barnsley in their last outing, a fortnight ago.

“You have discussions all of the time,” he said. “I think it is good to be open and be able to speak to people about how you feel, whether you like it or not.

“I do the same with the players. Sometimes, it is good to get your dirty washing out in the open. Whatever makes it better going forward, I am all for.”

Click here for more Millers news