Rotherham United: Defender Manny Onariase joins Millers

New boy Manny Onariase intends to launch an immediate push for a first-team place after his transfer-deadline-day move to Rotherham United.

The young 6ft 3in centre-half today joined the Millers on a two-year deal from Brentford for an undisclosed fee after impressing in a week-long trial earlier this month.

Paul Warne

Manager Paul Warne has made it clear to the 20-year-old, who made 24 loan appearances at League Two Cheltenham Town last season, that he starts his career at AESSEAL New York Stadium behind Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood and Semi Ajayi in the central-defence pecking order.

But Onariase told The Star: “I’m coming straight in to fight for a first-team spot.

“The manager wants me to come and fight for a position and hopefully excel and get to the next level. It’s up to me to prove that I’m good enough.

“As a defender, my number one role is to defend. I’m big on defending and winning the ball back and regaining possession for the team. I’m comfortable on the ball as well. The term ‘ball-playing centre-half’ is thrown around and I like to think I’m a ball-playing centre-half, but I have the ugly side to it as well. I’m a hard defender.”

Onariase becomes the 10th summer arrival for League One Rotherham who would also like to add a new striker to their squad before tonight’s 11pm deadline now that Jamie Proctor has been ruled out until April with cruciate knee ligament damage.

Warne said of his latest recruit: “He’s really athletic, really aggressive and powerful. He really wants to learn. We had him in for a week and we were considering taking him on loan.

“But I didn’t think that, initially, he would get in my team so I didn’t see the point in bringing him up from Brentford just to sit and watch. But, as a full signing, he will be a good centre-half in years to come.

“The deal is excellent for us. He’s at the right age, an age where he can improve. I’m trying to get players who are going to be here for two, three, four years, and he is one of those.”

Any possibility of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris going out on loan today hinges on the Millers bringing in a forward first.

With Rotherham, who face Portsmouth away on Sunday, having signed goalkeeper Marek Rodak from Fulham yesterday, there is a chance that one of their existing keepers - Richard O’Donnell, Lewis Price and Laurence Bilboe - could leave.

Onariase didn’t make Brentford’s senior squad after joining the Bees from West Ham’s youth set-up a year ago.

He added: “With anything I do in life, not just football, I give 100 per cent. Once I want to do something, I’m committed 100 per cent, so the fact the club has agreed to take me means I’m 100 per cent committed to the club and the area and everything.

“The chance the manager has given me is massive for me, the chance to play first-team football regularly, at a higher level than I was doing last season. I can’t wait to get started.

“The stadium is beautiful. Everyone has been welcoming and really nice to me. I just get that ‘homely’ feeling from the club, so that’s good.

“Competition is great. I think that’s how any young player succeeds, by competing and being challenged and getting to the next level.

“The manager has a good way of doing things. He wanted me to come up for a week, to train with the lads and get a feel for the club, to see how training is and what all the lads are like.

“It was magnificent. It helped me to make my decision, being round here training, seeing the quality of the players, how the coaching staff are and how everything is run.

“The boss has a certain way he likes to do things, and I like it. I spent a lot of time after training doing extra with him and his assistant (No 2 Richie Barker). The fact he has given his time to me already, and shown he cares, that’s important for a player.”

