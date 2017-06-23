Rotherham United: Danny Ward joins Cardiff City

Striker Danny Ward today ended his two-and-a-half-year stay with Rotherham United to sign for Championship Cardiff City.

The fee is undisclosed, but it is thought the Bluebirds have paid around £1.6 million to land the forward who scored 12 goals last season as the Millers slipped out of the second tier.

That would be a club-record sale for the Millers.

Ward’s departure had long been expected and manager Paul Warne has been planning for his side’s League One campaign without the 26-year-old’s services.

“Danny’s future is elsewhere. I’ve always known that from the end of last season,” Warne said. “I’ve got a lot of time for him. He goes with my full blessing.”

Rotherham turned down bids for the attacker in the January transfer windown and knew clubs would come calling again this summer.

“I really appreciate what he did for us,” Warne said. “He could have thrown his toys out of the pram when we didn’t allow his move in January but he didn’t. He still gave me his all.”

A substantial offer from Ipswich Town was also on the table, but the player’s favoured destination was South Wales, where he will be reunited with former Millers boss Neil Warnock after agreeing a three-year deal.

The frontman made 95 appearances for Rotherham and hit the net 19 times. His best season came last term when he featured 43 times and was named the club’s Player of the Year.

The Millers had activated an option to extend Ward’s contract by 12 months to put them in a strong bargaining position, but around half the proceeds will go to his former team, Huddersfield Towm, because of a sell-on clause.

“We extended his contract. We’d have been stupid not to,” Warne added. “We’ll get a good fee for him. He’s been brilliant for us. For me, he has been a good player and a good gentleman.

“I’ll miss him, but you never know where our careers will take us. I might be able to get him back in the future.”

Ward said: “The gaffer, Blacky (Kevin Blackwell) and Jeppo (Ronnie Jepson) really turned things round at Rotherham when they came in and I loved playing for them. I’m looking forward to it again at my new club.”

