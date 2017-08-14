Rotherham United: Cummings stands by for Millers as hat-trick Moore warms to Proctor partnership

New signing Shaun Cummings could make his Rotherham United debut tomorrow night as the Millers launch their Checkatrade Trophy campaign.

Manager Paul Warne is planning to make changes for the AESSEAL New York Stadium group-stage clash against Manchester City Under-23s, with right-back Cummings at the forefront of his thinking.

Kieffer Moore

“I’ll be able to give some time to lads who haven’t played much recently,” said Warne whose first-choice side demolished Southend United 5-0 in League One last weekend.

“I’d like to think I can include Woody (cente-half Richard Wood) and Shaun Cummings and a few who are on the periphery.

“I want to get them on the grass. Sooner or later, I’m going to need them and I want them to have some proper game-time in their legs.”

Former Millwall defender Cummings joined the Millers on a season-long deal last week after impressing in training.

Warne has one eye on Saturday’s league trip to Peterborough United, but has pledged he won’t take City’s youngsters lightly. He has watched them in action and is well aware of the danger they pose.

“The manager of that team was on my coaching badge in Belfast in the summer. He put on a session on how they play.

“They’re very, very athletic throughout the team. I will make changes for obvious reasons, but I will put a competitive side out because I have a good squad of players.

“I know what City’s threats are. Their No 9 is very good. We’ll prepare a team and try to be competitive. I want to win every game I get involved in. If I stuck my youth team against their youth team, I’d still want to win it.”

Meanwhile, Kieffer Moore highlighted the growing understanding between him and Jamie Proctor after the pair combined to destroy the Shrimpers at New York last Saturday.

Moore scored a hat-trick and strike partner Proctor helped set up four goals as the Millers’ relentless effort and hard running dismantled the visitors.

“Me and Procs are gelling,” Moore said. “You can tell by the way we’re always looking for each other. I think it’s a very good partnership.”

Rotherham have won their last two matches and Moore added: “The momentum is high. We just need to carry on. We know what our style is now and it’s all coming together, as you saw against Southend.

“Southend are no mugs. They were only a point off the play-offs last season. For us to do that to them shows what we’re about. That hard press was something we’ve really worked on in pre-season.”

The hat-trick was Moore’s first treble in the Football League - although he once bagged one for non-league Torquay United - and, after having the matchball signed by teammates and staff, he was planning to mark his feat in wild style.

“How am I going to celebrate?” he said. “Probably go back to my apartment, have some food and go to sleep!”

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 7pm, not the usual 7.45pm.

