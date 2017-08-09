Rotherham United: Cummings joins Millers after personal touch from Warne

Manager Paul Warne insisted on checking out new signing Shaun Cummings in person before offering the right-back a Rotherham United deal.

Free agent Cummings, who has played in the Premier League, has agreed a one-year stay with the League One Millers after impressing in training.

Paul Warne

And Warne, whose side beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup first round yesterday, revealed he warmed to the 28-year-old former Millwall defender because he was prepared to head north with no guarantee of contract.

“I don’t want to sign people I don’t know or haven’t met. I’m not going to ruin my group on one player,” Warne said.

“He came up and trained with us for a couple of days. Straightaway, I liked him for that.

“He’s a great kid. I’m happy he’s signed. He’s backed himself, so ‘great’. It’s a one-year deal. If players want to sign one-year deals, I like it.

“If he does really well, I have to beg him to sign another one. If he doesn’t do so well, then ‘au revoir’, so to speak. I like the fact that he backs himself and says: ‘I’m happy with one year and will come up and do really well.’ He’s the sort of character I want.

Cummings, who will provide cover for youngster Josh Emmanuel, featured 23 times in Millwall’s third-tier promotion campaign last term and the ex-Chelsea trainee has also played for Reading, West Brom and MK Dons. He becomes summer signing No 8 for Warne

There could be a ninth this week as a young centre-half from a Championship side is training with Rotherham with a view to a season-long loan deal.

Warned added: “I had only one right-back in Josh and he’s still learning the game. I can’t rely on Josh to play every game

“Shaun is athletic. He can get up and down. He’s experienced. He played at the Den and that’s no easy place to play for a home defender. I think he’s more than psychologically strong enough to play here.

“He’ll push Josh. I can sleep easier knowing that if something happens to Josh I’ve got a decent back-up.”

Rotherham old boy Frazer Richardson is still training with the Millers but the veteran right-back’s chances of earning a contract have receded with Cummings’ arrival.

“It’s less likely because I have two right-backs,” Warne conceded.

