Rotherham United: Bolton chief vows to clear Proctor hurdle

The financial issue blocking striker Jamie Proctor’s move to Rotherham United will be resolved in the next few days, the chairman of selling club Bolton Wanderers has pledged.

Rotherham have struck a deal of £75,000 plus potential add-ons to bring the targetman to New York Stadium.

But the Millers can’t make an official announcement because the 25-year-old is one of the players in dispute with Wanderers over unpaid bonus payments after last season’s promotion to the Championship.

Trotters chairman Ken Anderson is in negotiations with fellow shareholder Dean Holdsworth and finance company BluMarble about taking sole ownership at the Macron Stadium.

He said today: “I have made offers to both parties and I am optimistic that they will be acceptable.

“This lack of a resolution was the main reason why the bonuses owed to the players were not paid on time as I was reluctant to continue to solely fund the club with still no certainty of an agreement being reached with both parties.

“However, as I have solely funded the club with substantial amounts during these ongoing discussions over the last few months, I have agreed to continue to do so for the time being, in the hope that an agreement will be reached with both parties in the short term.

“Accordingly, the players will be paid the outstanding monies this week.”

Proctor’s switch to South Yorkshire should be confirmed as soon as he receives his missing money.

He has already taken his Millers medical and personal terms are agreed.

It is believed he has done some training with Rotherham’s players who returned from their summer break last Thursday and have their first pre-season friendly next Saturday, against non-league Parkgate FC.

