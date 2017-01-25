Rotherham United: Bids in as Millers eye three arrivals

Rotherham United have submitted three “serious” bids for players as they look to step up their recruitment in the final week of the January transfer window.

Interim manager Paul Warne confirmed that offers had been made and said the Championship club were working tirelessly in an attempt to bolster their squad before next Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Paul Warne and Matt Hamshaw

“We’re working constantly to try to bring people in. All of the staff are spending time on the phone throughout the day trying to make deals happen,” he said.

“In the time that we’re not making calls, we’re out watching games. This week, we’ve seen about seven or eight between us already.”

Among the known targets is Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle, and another League Two hot-shot is also thought to be on the Millers’ radar.

“We’re speaking to people about the suitability of our targets and we have bids in for three different players at three different clubs,” added Warne, whose side face Barnsley on Saturday.

“These are players that are regularly playing games and are doing well for their clubs.

Warne, who described all three bids as “serious”, added: “I am confident that all three would sign for Rotherham United if we can agree fees with their respective clubs. We’re hopeful that we can do that.

“Obviously we want value for money and won’t overpay, which is what makes doing business in this window that bit more difficult because it’s a seller’s market.”

The caretaker manager hasn’t ruled out adding to his squad before the New York Stadium derby with Paul Heckingbottom’s Reds.

Rotherham have already signed goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell from Bristol City in the window, and Warne said: “We’d like to think that we can get at least two of the three in.

“It would be nice to have a couple more bodies through the door before the weekend.

“We also have targets that we may be able to bring in on loan in our minds, but I would prefer to sign players permanently where possible, like we have done with O’Donnell, to ensure we are making good long-term acquisitions.”

