Rotherham United: Better than last season, predicts Millers chairman Tony Stewart

Chairman Tony Stewart has no doubt that new manager Alan Stubbs can lead Rotherham United to a higher Championship finish than last year.

The Millers are third from bottom after their first five matches brought a home win and draw and three away defeats.

But Stewart believes the club will start moving up the table under Stubbs as the summer recruits settle in.

“We’re a young side. We’ve brought in 13 players,” he said. “They got to come together and work together and get to know each other,” he said.

“We want the fans to appreciate that we are wanting to do better than last season. That’s the mission. That belief is there.”

Rotherham finished in 21st place last term, avoiding relegation with something to spare thanks to a late-season 11-match unbeaten run under Neil Warnock.

This time last year, Rotherham - back in action on Saturday at home to Bristol City after the international break - had only one point from their opening five fixtures.

“Alan and his team are competent,” Stewart added. “Alan is not a person for many words, but when he does say words they makes sense. He’s a very sensible guy.

“We will be doing what we need to to make sure we are competitive and are climbing up that ladder. We’re three points better off than we were last year. It’s a marathon.”

Stubbs had talked about pushing for the top 10 when he was appointed in June.

The Millers, who signed free-agent striker Dexter Blackstock earlier this week and are looking to bring in another frontman, were beaten 4-0 in their last outing, at Barnsley, and Stewart knows there’s only one way to placate supporters.

“You can say the nice words and preach the sermon, but at the end of the day it’s about results,” he acknowledged. “It’s as simple as that.”

Blackstock has revealed how Stubbs impressed him when they talked prior to the centre-forward’s move to New York Stadium on a three-year deal.

“We had a long chat and he told me what his plans are,” the 30-year-old said. “He’s an ambitious manager. He had a good career as a player. He knows the game. He’s very knowledgeable. I can’t wait to work with him.”

