Rotherham United: Beaten Millers worth a point, says Warne

Frustrated Rotherham United boss Paul Warne claimed his side were worthy of a draw after the Millers were edged out in the Yorkshire derby by Bradford City.

The visitors’ three-match winning run came to an end as they went down 1-0 at Valley Parade despite pushing for an equaliser for much of the second half.

“I thought we did enough for a point,” Warne said. “I didn’t think there was much between the two teams. We just needed the ball to drop to us. Overall I am disappointed not to get something.”

Even though they lost, Rotherham have moved up a place to eighth in the League One table because of changing goal difference.

Jon Taylor, Richie Towell, twice, and Lee Frecklington had glimpses of goal after poor defending had allowed Romain Vincelot a free header from a cross for the winning goal on 21 minutes.

Clear-cut opportunities were at a premium as the Millers pressed but were kept at bay by a resolute home backline.

“I thought Bradford defended really well,” Warne added. “We had wave upon wave of balls into the box and they got their head on everything. Today just wasn’t our day.

“If we had come here and lost and been outplayed, it would he have been a bigger blow, but I am proud of how we played.”

Click here for more Millers news