Rotherham United: Ball leaves Millers in loan deal

Central defender Dominic Ball today became the first player to leave Rotherham United in the January transfer window after falling out of favour under caretaker manager Paul Warne

The 21-year-old has joined League One Peterborough on loan until the end of the season.

Ball was signed by former manager Alan Stubbs in the summer from Spurs for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

He played in Warne’s first match in charge, at Burton Albion on December 3, but was given a torrid afternoon by Millers old boy Chris O’Grady in a 2-1 defeat and hasn’t featured for the interim boss since.

Ball has appeared in 13 of Rotherham’s Championship matches this season.