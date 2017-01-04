Rotherham United: Allan and Forster-Caskey set for Millers exit

Loan duo Scott Allan and Jake Forster-Caskey are poised to follow Dael Fry out of the door at Rotherham United.

Teenage centre-half Fry has returned early to parent club Middlesbrough after failing to make an impact at New York Stadium.

Jake Forster-Caskey

And caretaker manager Paul Warne, who is looking to recruit in the January transfer window, has revealed that midfielders Allan and Forster-Caskey are also surplus to requirements.

“They aren’t getting in the squad and I would expect something to happen,” Warne said.

“As is stands at the moment, they’re just not in my plans. If I bring in new signings, they’re going to be even less in my plans.”

The loan trio were brought to South Yorkshire by previous manager Alan Stubbs and haven’t impressed at the Championship club.

Dael Fry

Fry, aged 19, made 10 appearances for the Millers but didn’t feature under Warne, Forster-Caskey, 22, has played seven times but never for Warne while Allan, 25, has featured in nine matches, although none since October 15.

Forster-Caskey, a Brighton and Hove Albion player, could end up at League One Charlton Athletic, who are managed by Karl Robinson, who was his boss during a loan spell at MK Dons last season. Celtic’s Allan may head back north of the border.

Warne, seven matches into his interim reign of the second tier’s bottom club, has revealed the kind of player he is looking to recruit before the window closes at the end of this month.

“I am not going to get a finished article,” he said. “Realistically, the targets I get must have something and must have something missing. That is the same with nearly all clubs. If the player was the finished article, he’d be at Manchester United.

“So I have to accept the fact that a player maybe has not played for a little bit of time or has been injured or maybe this or that has happened or he’s out of favour or he’s a bit of a rough diamond.

“I appreciate that. But we are trying to get players who are good for Rotherham for the short term and long term. It is hard. We have to dig deep to find little jewels.”

Rotherham are at home to League One Oxford United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and skipper Lee Frecklington is a doubt after injuring his ankle again in Monday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds United, where he limped off in the dying minutes, leaving Warne’s side down to 10 men.

“He caught his ankle in a tackle right at the end,” said Warne. “You could see he was still trying to run around, but that would have made it worse. It was pointless. The game was gone, so I took him off.

“Hopefully he’s going to be all right. I’m not so bothered about the FA Cup game - I’ve got bodies in there - but hopefully for the week after because obviously he’s an integral part of this club.”

The reserves lost 4-1 to Sheffield United at Roundwood today.

Several senior players were in action, including scorer Kelvin Wilson, Will Vaulks, Jon Taylor Peter Odemwingie and Dexter Blackstock.

