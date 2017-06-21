Rotherham United: 2017/18 fixtures - who’s first up and when are the Millers’ Doncaster Rovers derbies?

League One Rotherham United will start their first full season under new boss Paul Warne away to Fleetwood Town.

The Trawlermen reached the play-offs last year and will be a good test for the Millers as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Boxing Day sees Warne’s side travel to Bury.

South Yorkshire derbies against Doncaster Rovers are scheduled for the Keepmoat Stadium on November 11 and New York Stadium on February 24.

Rotherham end the campaign at home to Blackpool.

Full fixtures:

Aug

05: Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United

08: EFL Cup - Rotherham United v Lincoln City

12: Rotherham United v Southend United

19: Peterborough United v Rotherham United

26: Rotherham United v Charlton Athletic

Sep

02: Portsmouth v Rotherham United

09: Rotherham United v Bury

12: Rotherham United v Walsall

16: Bradford City v Rotherham United

23: Rotherham United v Oldham Athletic

26: Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United

30: Rotherham United v Northampton Town

Oct

07: Rochdale v Rotherham United

14: Rotherham United v Scunthorpe United

17: AFC Wimbledon v Rotherham United

21: Oxford United v Rotherham United

28: Rotherham United v Gillingham

Nov

11: Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United

18: Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town

21: Bristol Rovers v Rotherham United

25: Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Dec

09: Blackpool v Rotherham United

16: Rotherham United v Plymouth Argyle

23: Rotherham United v Milton Keynes Dons

26: Bury v Rotherham United

30: Walsall v Rotherham United

Jan

01: Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers

06: Rotherham United v Bradford City

13: Oldham Athletic v Rotherham United

20: Rotherham United v Portsmouth

27: Milton Keynes Dons v Rotherham United

Feb

03: Rotherham United v AFC Wimbledon

10: Scunthorpe United v Rotherham United

13: Rotherham United v Oxford United

17: Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United

24: Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers

Mar

03: Gillingham v Rotherham United

10: Rotherham United v Rochdale

17: Northampton Town v Rotherham United

24: Southend United v Rotherham United

31: Rotherham United v Peterborough United

Apr

02: Charlton Athletic v Rotherham United

07: Rotherham United v Fleetwood Town

14: Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United

21: Rotherham United v Bristol Rovers

28: Plymouth Argyle v Rotherham United

May

05: Rotherham United v Blackpool

