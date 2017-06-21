Rotherham United: 2017/18 fixtures - who’s first up and when are the Millers’ Doncaster Rovers derbies?

League One Rotherham United will start their first full season under new boss Paul Warne away to Fleetwood Town.
The Trawlermen reached the play-offs last year and will be a good test for the Millers as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.
Boxing Day sees Warne’s side travel to Bury.
South Yorkshire derbies against Doncaster Rovers are scheduled for the Keepmoat Stadium on November 11 and New York Stadium on February 24.
Rotherham end the campaign at home to Blackpool.
Full fixtures:
Aug
05: Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United
08: EFL Cup - Rotherham United v Lincoln City
12: Rotherham United v Southend United
19: Peterborough United v Rotherham United
26: Rotherham United v Charlton Athletic
Sep
02: Portsmouth v Rotherham United
09: Rotherham United v Bury
12: Rotherham United v Walsall
16: Bradford City v Rotherham United
23: Rotherham United v Oldham Athletic
26: Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United
30: Rotherham United v Northampton Town
Oct
07: Rochdale v Rotherham United
14: Rotherham United v Scunthorpe United
17: AFC Wimbledon v Rotherham United
21: Oxford United v Rotherham United
28: Rotherham United v Gillingham
Nov
11: Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United
18: Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town
21: Bristol Rovers v Rotherham United
25: Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic
Dec
09: Blackpool v Rotherham United
16: Rotherham United v Plymouth Argyle
23: Rotherham United v Milton Keynes Dons
26: Bury v Rotherham United
30: Walsall v Rotherham United
Jan
01: Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers
06: Rotherham United v Bradford City
13: Oldham Athletic v Rotherham United
20: Rotherham United v Portsmouth
27: Milton Keynes Dons v Rotherham United
Feb
03: Rotherham United v AFC Wimbledon
10: Scunthorpe United v Rotherham United
13: Rotherham United v Oxford United
17: Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United
24: Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers
Mar
03: Gillingham v Rotherham United
10: Rotherham United v Rochdale
17: Northampton Town v Rotherham United
24: Southend United v Rotherham United
31: Rotherham United v Peterborough United
Apr
02: Charlton Athletic v Rotherham United
07: Rotherham United v Fleetwood Town
14: Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United
21: Rotherham United v Bristol Rovers
28: Plymouth Argyle v Rotherham United
May
05: Rotherham United v Blackpool