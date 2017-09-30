Rotherham United: 1-0 just as good as 5-1, says Millers boss Warne!

Boss Paul Warne says Rotherham United’s 1-0 win over Northampton Town means more to him than the five-goal thrashings the Millers have been handing out at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Kieffer Moore’s ninth goal of the season separated the two teams in a League One encounter which pushed Warne’s men up to eighth place in the table.

And the manager, after five-goal home hauls against Southend United, Walsall and Oldham Athletic, said: “A 1-0 win is more satisfying than a 5-1. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s true.

“To keep a clean sheet is really good. I felt pretty confident in the group. We should have gone on and won far more comfortably than we did, but it is still three points.

“There were a lot of good performances. On the whole, we are really chuffed. In a previous season, we might have ended up losing that.”

Moore struck in the 55th minute, turning the ball home after Shaun Cummings’ shot had been saved, before being withdrawn later on to protect his tight groin.

Rotherham deserved their triumph and could have won by a bigger margin, with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Will Vaulks missing golden late chances.

“I am really pleased and really proud of the boys today,” Warne added. “I thought we created enough chances to score more goals. You can have a game like that, not take any chances and lose 1-0.

“I like Northampton. They like to put crosses into the box. I am really pleased with the way we defended in the last 10 minutes, especially the goalkeeper. From the back to the front, they have all done well. Kieffer will get the headlines, but it is about all the lads.

“I thought it was a good finish. All the other chances were falling to others. We are really pleased with him. He’s a great kid. He works hard. He was just stiffening up.”

