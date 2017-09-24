High fives as goal-hungry Millers do it again: Rotherham United 5 Oldham Athletic 1

The man overseeing the goals-galore start to Rotherham United’s season was looking forward to his Saturday night out after another routine day at the office.

Millers manager Paul Warne hails from Tickhill and he and his family were off to watch a few acts at the village’s annual music festival.

Kieffer Moore heads home

His Rotherham side had already struck a few high notes of their own.

Two more strikes for hitman Kieffer Moore. Five goals blasted past stunned opposition for the third time in five League One home matches this season. Almost as many standing ovations as the 20 league goals the Millers have already racked up in the third tier.

Like I say, a routine day at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It had all looked slightly worrying at half-time when the score was 1-1 and both teams believed they had a shout of victory.

Anthony Forde on the scoresheet

But Moore, now with eight goals to his name, was on hand in the 74th and 78th minutes, and we all know how this Millers side are capable of destroying teams once they get on a roll on home turf.

The irresistable force met the movable object as Oldham were blitzed by four goals in quarter of an hour.

Warne, as is becoming customary after a big win, played down the result.

“It’s my job to not waft the flames of expectation,” he said. “We have been good at home and it’s easy to sit here after the game and think: ‘Wow, 5-1, we’re ace.’ It isn’t my job to think that. It’s my job to get us as good as we can be.”

Jerry Yates hits the fifth

“There was many times where I wasn’t that pleased, and it could easily have taken a different path.”

The Oldham boss who was Warne’s manager when Warne was a Latics player shook the away dressing room’s walls with his rant after his team’s collapse.

Another five-goal show by the Millers; just four-letter words from John Sheridan.

FIT FOR PURPOSE

Jon Taylor

Ryan Williams wandered into the Press room to explain how high-scoring victories like this have been borne out of hill running in Austria, three pre-season training sessions a day, the demands of their fitness-fanatic manager.

“Pre-season? It was one of those where you enjoy it when it’s finished!” the two-footed Aussie winger said as he looked back on a summer of sweat. “During it, it’s just the worst thing ever!

“It was good because everybody went through it together. It brought everybody together. There were three sessions a day. It was chaos. At the same time, you can see now how fit we are compared to other teams. If you’re fitter than other teams, you’ve got a good chance.”

Williams - quick, able to go either side, and with the vision and ability to see and do the right thing - is a big reason why the Millers look so dangerous on the attack.

He was a danger all afternoon against Oldham, relishing regular football after a misdiagnosed injury led to a frustrating two-year spell at Barnsley before his switch to New York.

Even better was holding midfielder Darren Potter who looked after the ball all game and barely put a foot wrong.

Warne sings about his quality with more gusto than anybody on stage in Tickhill.

Williams grinned: “Home games are good! As soon as the second goal went in, I knew there would be at least one or two more. When we do score, we just keep going and run over the top of people.

“Each game, I’m getting stronger and fitter. I’m getting more adapted to playing every week. My injury troubles are behind me. I’ve been fit for a year and a half now. I’m enjoying playing, enjoying running about, enjoying winning!

His road to recovery began when his condition was eventually pinpointed as pubic instability.

Much more of this amazing home run and many Millers fans might find themselves experiencing the same thing.

THE GAME

Top scorers in League One. Top scorers in the Football League. 18 goals in five home fixtures.

All this achieved with their main striker, Jame Proctor, out for most of the season after cruciate knee ligament surgery.

Rotherham weren’t at their free-flowing best and there was tension in the air until their late burst. The Millers were on top, but Oldham, not looking like a side bottom of the table, weren’t lying down.

It was just past the hour mark when Warne sent on Joe Newell and the Millers exploded into life.

Newell was unplayable, while Anthony Forde and Jerry Yates came off the bench to bag goals as Rotherham moved up to eighth place.

No wonder Warne refuses to call his replacements “subs” but refers to them as “game-changers”.

Michael Ihiekwe had headed Rotherham into an eight-minute lead, cancelled out by Craig Davies, steering the ball home from a corner, 13 minutes later.

Moore, playing with a tight groin, hooked home on the volley after Williams’ shot had been parried and then sealed the win with a header from Newell’s flag-kick four minutes later.

With two minutes to go, Newell brilliantly wandered and weaved through the visitors’ defence to set up Forde, before Yates wrapped up proceedings by drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

“I thought Joe was outstanding when he went on. Our subs made three assists and scored two goals,” Warne said.

“It’s always nice coming on as a sub when the team is on the front foot, but he is just a really intelligent footballer. He goes past people.

“The goal he set up for Fordey was Diego Maradona stuff. He’s just a really beautiful footballer.”

With that, the boss headed back to Tickhill for his evening of entertainment.

Appropriately, given recent events at New York, a well-known band from yesteryear were on the bill.

Five.

Player ratings