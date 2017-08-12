F-T: Rotherham United 5 Southend United 0

Kieffer Moore was the hat-trick hero as Rotherham United swept aside Southend United to get their League One campaign up and running in sensational style.

The Millers slammed five unanswered goals past the Shrimpers in a scintillating team display, with striker Moore bagging all three of his goals during a storming first-half display by Paul Warne's side.

Rotherham were completely dominant in the opening period and racked up a 4-0 lead by the interval as Joe Newell added to Moore's treble.

Ryan Williams wrapped up proceedings with a close-range finish from Moore's cross in the 59th minute.

Moore, played in by Williams, slipped the ball past Mark Oxley for a 15th-minute opener and then tapped in Jamie Proctor's cross for his second goal in two minutes.

Seven minutes later, Newell made it 3-0 with a beautiful right-footed curler from just outside the box after being set up by Proctor and Moore's precision finish brought up his hat-trick in time added on from yet another Proctor feed.

Warne kept faith with the side that had beaten Lincoln City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek and was rewarded with a memorable performance as the Millers claimed their first points of the 2017/18 season.

Southend, outplayed, outmuscled and outworked, had no answer to the Millers' onslaught.

Goals: Moore 15, 16, 45+1, Newell 23, Williams 59 (Rotherham).

Rotherham (4-4-2): O'Donnell; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Williams (Forde 77), Potter, Frecklington (Vaulks 65), Newell; Moore (David Ball 71), Proctor. Subs not used: Bilboe, Forde, Taylor, Purrington, Yates.

Southend (4-4-2): Oxley; Demetriou, White, Ferdinand (McLaughlin 66), Hendrie; McGlashan (Kiernan 27), Leonard, Timlin, Kightly; Cox (Robinson 59), Fortune. Subs not used: Smith, Kyprianou, Yearwood, McLaughlin Ba.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire).

Attendance: 8,004 (592).

Click here for more Millers news