Captain Fantastic as Millers storm it in the rain ... Rotherham United 5 Walsall 1

The rain was already teeming down at AESSEAL New York Stadium when the true weather front really hit.

Hurricane Millers.

For the second time this season, Rotherham United blew away the opposition to lead 4-0 at the interval.

And their skipper finished the match with a hat-trick!

After Southend United last month, it was the turn of Walsall to suffer this time as two goals from captain Lee Frecklington, on his way to his treble, and a double from Jon Taylor ended the contest by the break.

It eventually finished 5-1 as Frecklington popped up in the 88th minute to complete the storm damage inflicted by the rampant home side.

Paul Warne’s men have now won three successive matches for the first time since March 2016 and are up to ninth in the League One table. The hurricane is gathering a bit of force.

“We took our chances. I am very happy with the 5-1 and it was a nice way to finish with the goal late on,” said Warne.

“To score five goals at home and to win is obviously a joy. Maybe I am looking for football utopia, possibly, but I still think that we are significantly better than we played.

“So I am looking forward to one of those games where nothing goes wrong.”

Frecklington, rediscovering his mojo from the 2013/14 third-tier promotion campaign, fired the home team in front with a stunning volley which dipped in from 30 yards out after 12 minutes and Taylor headed in Ryan Williams’ cross four minutes later.

Taylor struck again after 24 minutes, taking advantage of a close-in mix-up between visiting goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and Nicky Devlin. It might actually have been an own goal, but this wasn’t a night to quibble.

There was no doubting the scorer of the fourth as Frecklington rose to head home Will Vaulks’ superb 30th-minute delivery, and he finished off Anthony Forde’s cross in the dying minutes to complete a memorable evening for him and his side.

All the visitors had to show for a purple patch at the start of the second period was a goal from Amadou Bakayoko on 49 minutes.

The town’s World Cup Final referee, Howard Webb, watching proceedings on a visit from his home in America, was out of his seat like everyone else during that opening onslaught and when Frecks rounded off a flowing move at the end.

“Scoring a hat-trick is always nice for a player and for your captain it is even better,” Warne added.

“I thought his third goal was excellent. It was a team goal. I wish I could score a hat-trick goal at the Kop end. It must be some feeling.

“I am well aware that there are another 39 games to go, so I am not going to get too carried away with myself, but winning is a nice habit to get into.”

In the build-up to the game, Warne had likened his towering centre-forward, Kieffer Moore, to Gladiator, the Russell Crowe character from the famous film.

The six-goal leading scorer wasn’t required to hit the net on this occasion and was taken off with a groin injury on 62 minutes as his captain put Walsall to the sword.

It wasn’t great after the break, and there were too many mispaced passes throughout if we’re being churlish. But what a first half.

Rotherham fans, are you not entertained?

Goals: Frecklington 12, 30, 88, Taylor 16, 24 (Rotherham); Bakayoko 49 (Walsall).

Rotherham United (4-1-4-1): Rodak; Vaulks, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock; Potter; Williams, Towell (Newell 82), Frecklington, Taylor (Forde 71); Moore (Ball 62). Subs not used: O’Donnell, Ajayi, Purrington, Yates.

Walsall (3-4-1-2): Gillespie; Wilson, Donellan (Cuvelier 31), Guthrie; Devlin, Chambers, Edwards, Leahy; Oztume (Morris H-T); Roberts, Bakayoko (Agyei 71). Subs not used: L Roberts, K Roberts, Ismail, Jackson, Agyei.

Referee: Martin Coy (Durham).

Attendance: 7,330 (280).

