Barnsley v Rotherham United: Player ratings from the South Yorkshire derby

Paul Davis assesses both teams on a day which brought joy for the Reds and despair for the Millers.

Barnsley (4-4-2)

Izzy Brown

Adam Davies 6

The Reds keeper did nothing wrong and had very little to do. An easy afternoon for him.

Andy Yiadom 7

Looked sharp and strong. Great cross to the back post for Tom Bradshaw to score.

Marc Roberts 8

The rock on which Barnsley’s excellent start to the season has been built. The leader Rotherham lacked.

Angus MacDonald 6

Some solid moments of promise but looked like he might have a mistake in him as the game wore on.

Aidy White 7

Better than he ever looked in a Rotherham shirt. Quick to move the ball forward and okay defensively.

Adam Hammill 7

A better fit at Oakwell than he ever was at New York Stadium. Quality delivery and dangerous running.

Josh Scowen 8

Had the bite, purpose and drive that the Millers’ midfield lacked and nearly always chose the right option.

Conor Hourihane 8

A class act ever since Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom dropped him a bit deeper. Hardly ever wastes the ball.

Ryan Kent 8

Young and tries the wrong thing at times, but a constant danger with his ability to beat opponents.

Sam Winnall 6

Just back from injury. Might have scored with a header early on. Will be better for the game-time

Marley Watkins 7

Showed up well and it took a brave, perfectly-timed intervention from Kelvin Wilson to deny him a goal.

SUBS

Stefan Payne

Came on for Winnall after 68 minutes but departed injured just four minutes later.

Tom Bradshaw

The substitute for the substitute on 72 minutes. First goal for the club, an excellent header back across goal.

Elliot Lee

Replaced Hammill with the job done at 3-0 and only three minutes remaining.

Subs not used: Nick Townsend, George Moncur, Callum Evans, Shaun Tuton.

Rotherham (4-2-3-1)

Lee Camp 7

The defeat would have been even heavier without last season’s Player of the Year. Some good saves.

Darnell Fisher 5

No doubting his pace and athleticism. Not the finished article as a defender yet.

Dominic Ball 6

Good in the tackle and in one-on-ones, but was left too exposed. There’s definite potential there.

Kelvin Wilson 5

Brilliant work to deny Watkins in the first half but more leadership needed from an experienced pro.

Stephen Kelly 6

Did well on his ‘wrong’ flank in the first half, less so after the break. Has been one of the better performers.

Will Vaulks 5

Never a real threat. Doesn’t shirk but needs to probe more when he has the ball.

Jake Forster-Caskey 4

Brought off, having had no effect on the game. Being neat and tidy isn’t enough.

Jon Taylor 6

Fluffed a great chance at 2-0 after doing really well to get in own goal. Lively at times but no goals yet.

Scott Allan 4

Talent, yes. Vision, yes. A player suited to a hard-fought derby battle? Maybe not.

Izzy Brown 5

Dangerous in possession and you can see his Chelsea pedigree, but not enough overall impact.

Danny Ward 5

The striker has done well this year, but not his best day. Needed to get at debutant MacDonald more early on.

SUBS

Jerry Yates 5

Ran hard in a losing cause after coming on for Forster-Caskey in the 65th minute.

Joe Newell

An 80th-minute replacement for Taylor and good to see him back after ankle surgery.

Anthony Forde

Brought on for Brown with seven minutes remaining but was unable to change anything.

Subs not used: Lewis Price, Joe Mattock, Richard Wood, Richie Smallwood.

Goals: Roberts 54, Hammill, 57, Bradshaw 86, Kent 90+1 (Barnsley).

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire) 6.

Attendance: 15,293 (3,293).

Click here for reaction and Paul Davis’s derby feature