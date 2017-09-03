After 28 games and more than 16 months, the Millers win away! Portsmouth 0 Rotherham United 1

512 days

It's been a long, long time coming.

Donald Trump became US president, the UK voted to leave Europe, the world mourned with Manchester after the terrorist bombing, there were two new seasons of Game of Thrones and Rotherham United manager Paul Warne didn't get the remote-controlled car he wanted for Christmas.

All that had happened since the Millers last won a match away from home.

But the wait is over.

Rotherham finally triumphed on the road, at the 28th attempt, to end a winless run stretching back to April 9 2016 when they thumped MK Dons 4-0 at stadiummk.

Victory was made all the sweeter for the League One club by the fact that it came against a Pompey side managed by Kenny Jackett, the boss who ditched them last season. after just 39 days in charge

"It obviously means a lot," said the man who replaced him at the Millers helm, Warne. "Most of our peformances this season have been good and we haven't had that lucky bounce of the ball.

"Today, away from home, I thought we were hard to break down. We created a lot of half-chances, enough to win the game. I'm really pleased. A lot of fans turned up today and stuck with us, even though the game was on TV, and it was a nice feeling to do it for them.

"It's a huge boost to get that away hoodoo off our back. It's just nice to win football matches."

The boss's joy could be seen at the final whistle as he embraced his staff and then choreographed the celebrations of the supporters chanting his name in the away end.

Rotherham deserved their success after being the more dangerous team in the first half and then defending bravely and doggedly in the face of Portsmouth's second-half push for an equaliser.

Jon Taylor lit up the first half as he put the Millers in front after 36 minutes.

The little winger latched on to Ryan Williams' pass down the right before firing an unstoppable shot across goal and into the net.

It was the stand-out moment of an opening period which was far from pretty but saw Rotherham giving as good as they got against Jackett's men.

For the hosts, Brett Pitman shot over, Oliver Hawkins fired an effort wide, Matt Clarke headed into the side-netting and Jamal Lowe headed over a glorious chance on the stroke of half-time.

But the Millers, in the teeming rain, were regular visitors to the Pompey penalty area. Kieffer Moore had a header and shot on target while Michael Ihiekwe should have done better than spoon the ball over the bar from Moore's set-up.

Rotherham almost conceded an equaliser three minutes after the interval when goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell flapped at a cross and Lowe drove a low shot just wide of the far post and 15 minutes later Darren Potter headed off the Millers' line as Oliver Hawkins' header from a free-kick looked to be going in.

After that, everything the home side threw into the visitors' box seemed to be met by the head of Ihiekwe and the recalled Richard Wood.

"I said to the lads before the game that a win would push us straight up the league and then we have a home match (against Bury) to look forward to," Warne added.

"The team I put out there has to epitomise me. I'm not about money and cars, I'm really not. I want my players to play like they're representing me and I thought they definitely did that. They gave it their all."

After two league losses, this was an important result, not to mention one with a bit of history. Rotherham have climbed into the top half of the table and confidence is good again after last week's disappointing home reverse against Charlton Athletic.

Warne's changes paid off. He brought in right-back Shaun Cummings for his Millers league debut, centre-half Wood and left-back Ben Purrington, and there were also starts for scorer Taylor and the impressive Will Vaulks in midfield.

"Wrong move, wrong time," Jackett had said of his Rotherham experience in the build up to thIs clash.

Here, he could only watch and suffer as the Millers battled and succeeded.

After stadiummk, April 9 2016, come a new venue and date to remember.

Fratton Park, September 3 2017.

For anyone who's a Miller, right place, right time.

Goals: Taylor 36 (Rotherham).

Portsmouth (3-4-1-2): McGee; Burgess, Whatmough (Thompson H-T), Clarke; Lowe, O'Keefe, May, Haunstrup; Pitman; Chaplin (Kennedy H-T), Hawkins (Naismith 69). Subs not used: Bass, McCrory, Close, Donohue.

Rotherham United (4-1-4-1): O'Donnell; Cummings, Ihiekwe, Wood, Purrington; Potter; Williams (Forde 54), Vaulks, Frecklington (Towell 90), Taylor (Newell 85); Moore. Subs not used: Bilboe, Ajayi, Ball, Clarke-Harris.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Attendance: 17,118 (436).