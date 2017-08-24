Rich pickings for Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup third round draw

Have your say

League One side Doncaster Rovers will arrive at the Emirates stadium next month, hoping to cause an upset for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side who are desperate to start picking up silverware once more.

It's a great stage for the South Yorkshire underdogs.

And Wenger will almost certainly play his youngest side possible.

The Round two tie between Barnsley and Derby County to be played September 19

Here are the rest of the fixtures, drawn in China at 4am.

CARABAO CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW IN FULL

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City

Everton vs Sunderland

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Burton Albion

Brentford vs Norwich

Wolves vs Bristol Rovers

Burnley vs Leeds United

Bristol City vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea

Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

West Ham United vs Bolton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barnsley or Derby County

Bournemouth vs Brighton and Hove Albion

All ties to be played week commencing Monday, September 18.