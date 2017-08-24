Rich pickings for Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup third round draw

League One side Doncaster Rovers will arrive at the Emirates stadium next month, hoping to cause an upset for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side who are desperate to start picking up silverware once more.
It's a great stage for the South Yorkshire underdogs.
And Wenger will almost certainly play his youngest side possible.
The Round two tie between Barnsley and Derby County to be played September 19
Here are the rest of the fixtures, drawn in China at 4am.
CARABAO CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW IN FULL
West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City
Everton vs Sunderland
Leicester City vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Burton Albion
Brentford vs Norwich
Wolves vs Bristol Rovers
Burnley vs Leeds United
Bristol City vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea
Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
West Ham United vs Bolton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barnsley or Derby County
Bournemouth vs Brighton and Hove Albion
All ties to be played week commencing Monday, September 18.
