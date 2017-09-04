Worksop Town roar to 5-0 away win to end run of three defeats

Despite taking a ninth minute lead when Mitch Dunne curled a fine effort into the top corner Hallam were beaten 3-2 at third placed Campion, as the hosts though hit back to go 3-1 up with three goals in 14 second half minutes.

Ryan Lee managed to reduced the arrears with a good strike from the edge of the box.

Parkgate are still looking for their first league victory after a 2-1 defeat at Bridlington Town. Chris Howard gave the Steelmen a 44th minute lead burt Town struck twice in the last 12 minutes.

Worksop Town returned to winning ways after three defeats on the spin with an impressive 5-0 victory at Clipstone with all the goals coming in the second half.

There were braces for Connor Higginson and Micah Bishop with Kylan Jordan headed in the other.

Maltby Main climbed to third after making it four wins on the spin beating Thackley 3-1 at Muglet Lane with goals by Cameron Rigby, Ryan Smith and Danny Patterson’s penalty 13 minutes from time.

Athersley Recreation were beaten 5-2 at early pacesetters Pontefract Collieries despite goals by Steve Bennett and Adam White.

Staveley MW slipped to a first defeat in three losing 3-1 at home against Hemsworth MW despite Robson Doolan scoring a fine equalise.

Dronfield Town and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic were both well beaten 4-0 and 5-1 at Brigg Town and Eccleshill United respectively, while Retford United lost out 4-0 at East Yorkshire Carnegie.

Swallownest suffered a harsh 2-1 home reversal against Division One leaders Knaresborough Town despite a goal by the much travelled Ashley Burbeary.

Tuesday fixtures - Premier Division: Garforth Town v Maltby Main, Pickering Town v Penistone Church, Rainworth MW v Handsworth MW.

Division One: .Hallam v Nostell MW, Retford United v Armthorpe Welfare, Rossington Main v Grimsby Borough, Shirebrook Town v AFC Emley, Swallownest v Dronfield Town.

Wednesday - Premier Division: Athersley Recreation v Bridlington Town, Parkgate v Barton Town, Staveley MW v Liversedge, Worksop Town v Harrogate RA.

Division One: Brigg Town v Worsbrough BA.