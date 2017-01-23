Wilson brace on debut gets Sheffield FC back on track

Sheffield FC got back on the winning track beating Lincoln United 3-2 at the Coach & Horses to end a run of three defeats.

Manager James Colliver handed debuts to three new signings full back Sam Hanna, midfielder Ryan Tinsley and experienced striker Anthony Wilson.

They all played their part, no more so than Wilson who grabbed two goals and was involved in the other.

Club were ahead on three minutes, Wilson getting in a good header and although Jake Turner pulled off a splendid save, Lee Cooksey was on hand to slam home the loose ball.

Sheffield doubled the lead on 13 minutes. Wilson intercepting a poor back pass to to go on and round Turnert.

Jack McGovern headed Lincoln back into it but Sheffield restored made it 3-1 when Pat Lindley sent Wilson in on goal with a perfectly weighted pass to score with a neat chip over the keeper.

Lincoln’s Andy Toyne headed in from a corner to set up a nervy last few minutes

Stocksbridge Park Steels suffered a late agonising 1-0 defeat at leaders Shaw Lane AFC after Chris Hilton’s side had looked all set for a share of the spoils.

Steels skipper Liam McFadyen made a great last ditch tackle to prevent Kieran Lugsden giving the home side a first half lead.

Stocksbridge looked set for a deserved draw until with five minutes remaining Jonathan Wafula tucked away a cross from the right despite a suspicion of offside.

Steels had the chance to snatch a draw in the last minute when Joe Lumsden put Jack Poulton through on goal but the attacking midfielder saw his shot saved.

Frickley Athletic gained a vital three points beating fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield Town 2-0 to move six-points clear of the drop zone.

Matlock Town were beaten 2-1 at home by Workington with the winner coming two minutes from time after Ted Cribley had given the Gladiators an eighth minute lead.

Buxton slipped to fourth after a 4-2 defeat at Whitby Town.Bradley Abbott and Liam Hardyscored for Buxton but they weere denied a point when Whitby scored twice in the last seven minutes.

Tuesday

Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup Second Round: Shaw Lane AFC v Sheffield FC

Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup Third Round: Frecheville CA v Frickley Athletic (at Frickley FC)

Integro League Cup Second Round: Buxton v Nantwich Town, Matlock Town v Basford United.