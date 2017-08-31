Tough road challenges for Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels

Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels face tricky away tests this weekend. Club visit Corby Town while Steels head to Belper Town.

The city pair drew in a 2-2 draw at Dronfield last Monday, Sheffield twice coming from behind. It left Mark Hume still searching for his first win as Sheffield boss.

“We did well in the second half and showed what we can do. But we’ve got to start games much better and not just play for 45 minutes” said Hume. “After our first half performance I was pleased to get a point. There are some big sides in this league that are spending good money, so if you’re not on your game you will get punished.

“If you look at our team in the last game there was only four players that were here last season. Stocksbridge are a side that has been together for a while and that shows. We’re trying to do the same here. We’re rebuilding and looking to bring players in.”

Hume is looking forward to the trip to Corby: “Its a nice set-up down their and a lovely pitch. It will be another tough game. We have to make sure that we are on our game from the off.”

Stocksbridge boss Chris Hilton wants his players to carry on the good work that saw his side take four points from the two Bank Holiday fixtures. “What want to put a little run together and get ourselves up the table,” said Hilton. “We’ve played some good football but we’re still not where we want to be. There is still work to do, we know that and we are still actively looking to bring in one or two players”

Sheffield FC v Stocksbridge Park Steels

At Dronfield, he said: “We should had been out of sight by half-time at Sheffield. We had two blatant penalties turned down. Their equaliser took a big deflection. If you had offered me four points from the two games before I would have taken them but I felt in the end I felt it was two-points dropped.”

Hilton knows it will be a tough game at Belper, a place where he personally hasn’t enjoyed much luck.

“I haven’t got a great record their as a manager or player, I cant remember ever winning at Belper but hopefully that will change on Saturday “

Steels will check on George Grayson who took a knock to the head on Saturday. Joe Lumsden (knee), while captain Liam McFadyen and Jack Poulton will both miss the trip.

Frickley Athletic are in FA Cup action where they make the trip to Evo Stik Premier side Buxton, while Shaw Lane have home advantage over Division One North strugglers Radcliffe Bororugh.

Fixtures: Division One South: Belper Town Stocksbridge Park Steels, Corby Town v Sheffield FC.

Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round: Buxton v Frickley Athletic, Haughmond v Matlock Town, Shaw Lane v Radcliffe Borough.