Stocksbridge Park Steels on brink of play-offs after seventh successive win

Stocksbridge Park Steels could seal their play-off place with a win at Chasetown this afternoon.

Steels have timed their late season run to perfection making it a magnificent seven wins on the spin and eight in the last nine outing outings after beating Market Drayton Town 4-1 at Bracken Moor.

Town rocked the home side by taking a fourth minute lead when Chris Porter arrowed a 25-yard free-kick inside David Reay’s near post.

Stocksbridge weren’t behind long. Scott Ruthven turned the ball in from close range from Ben Rhodes’ shot across the area just three minutes later.

It came as no surprise when Stocksbridge took the lead on 38 minutes. Harrison Biggins’ angled shot from outside the area was heading wide until it fell at the feet of Lumsden , who turned smartly to curl a shot into the far corner.

Two minutes before the break Steels had a third when Liam McFadyen’s glancing header dropped inside the post after a corner had been helped on.

It required a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Ashley Rawlins to prevent Steels scoring a fourth in first half stoppage time pushing Biggins 25-yader over at full stretch.

The keeper pulled off another fine save, palming away Lumsden’s shot that was heading for the top corner. Litchfield then blazed over on the angle when unmarked.

Sub Ryan Laight tested the keeper with a driven free-kick from distance before Stocksbridg grabbed the fourth two minutes from time. Jack Poulton crossed from the left and Ruthven’s first time effort was saved but Biggins was on hand to knock in the rebound.

Steels might have added two more Ruthven being denied by the legs of the keeper then Lumsden dragged his shot inches wide.

Shaw Lane AFC have one hand on the Division One South championship after a 2-0 home win against Chasetown left them requiring four-points from the last two games to mathematically seal the title.

Kieran Lugsden broke the deadlock, drilling home three minutes into the second half. Gavin Allott had the chance to extend the lead from the penalty spot only to see his effort saved.

The points were finally made safe in the last minute as Alex Byrne volleyed in from a ball over the defence.

Sheffield FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Romulus in their Friday match.

James Gregory nipped in to give Club a 16th minute lead after latching onto a poor back pass.

Sheffield defended well to hold onto the lead only to be undone 15 minutes from time.

The home side won a debatable free-kick and when the ball was played into the middle Liam Hailey scrambled the ball home.

Frickley Athletic are facing almost certain relegation from the top flight following a 4-1 defeat at Stourbridge despite Tyler Williams giving them a 26th minute lead. It leaves Athletic four points from safety with two games to play.

Buxton were beaten 1-0 at home against Grantham Town but Matlock Town came from a goal down to win 3-2 at Sutton Coldfield Town with goals from Marcus Dinanga, Dwayne Wiley and Marc Newsham.

Today (3pm) - Evo Stik Premier Division: Buxton v Matlock Town, Frickley Athletic v Spennymoor Town

Division One South: Chasetown v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Kidsgrove Athletic v Shaw Lane AFC, Sheffield FC v Belper Town.