Stocksbridge Park Steels make it six unbeaten with 9-1 triumph

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton had said pre-match that his strikers had found their form and were scoring again.

But Saturday’s 9-1 demolition of a Peterborough Sports side that haven been used to losing over the past couple of seasons, was perhaps beyond even the managers thoughts as Steels made it six without defeat.

Joe Lumsden and Brodie Litchfield both hit hat-tricks added to a Scott Ruthven effort and a Rory Coleman brace.

It was Stocksbridge’s biggest win in the Evo-Stik League since putting six past Farsley Celtic without reply back in the 200/01 season, as Hilton’s men wrote themselves into the Bracken Moor record books.

Sheffield FC paid the price for a lack-lustre performance as they went down 2-0 at Bedworth United..

The home side had already fired a warning shot when Levi Rowley’s third -minute free-kick struck the upright. Five minutes later though Bedworth did have the lead when a cross from the left was met by the head of Jamie McAteer.

The home side hit the post for the second time midway through the first half. Sheffield’s best effort came just before the interval with a clever back-heel from Joel Purkiss that went just wide from a Ben Algar cross.

However, Bedworth grabbed a second eight minutes into the second half. Rowley lobbing the ball over the advancing Brett Souter for Iyseden Christie to run onto and tap into an empty net.

Club came close to pulling one back late on but substitute Jack Brownell’s looping effort from distance dropped the wrong side of the post.

Frickley Athletic climbed up to third with a routine 3-0 home win against Gresley FC.

Josh Hodder and Jacob Hazel had Athletic 2-0 up at the break with the points then wrapped up when Jameel Ible hit the third midway through the second period to seal a third win in four.

Matlock Town had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Marine at Causeway Lane. Shaun Harrad’s double, including one from the penalty spot, had the hosts 2-1 up until the visitors snatched an equaliser six minutes from time.

Shaw Lane progressed in the FA Cup, beating Blyth Spartans 2-1 away thanks to Damien Reeves stoppage time winner. Paul Clayton had given the Ducks a 16th minute lead with the hosts levelling early in the second half.

Buxton are also in today’s draw after beating Chasetown 4-1 at the Silverlands.

n Today’s fixtures - Premier Division: Shaw Lane v Workington.

Tuesday - Premier Division: Barwell v Matlock Town, Buxton v Warrington Town. Division One South: Chasetown v Sheffield FC, Frickley Athletic v Spalding United.