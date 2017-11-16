South Yorkshire non league round up: Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton is looking to bring in one or two new players to freshen things up, although it’s unlikely to happen before this weekend’s game against Carlton Town at Bracken Moor.

Steels have been hit with a number injuries over the past couple of weeks but Hilton still feels his side are under performing.

“Yes we’ve had a lot of injuries to contend with, but I think we’ve gone a bit stale at the moment” he said.

“I think too many players are in the comfort zone and you can’t let that happen.

“We’ve already got a few irons in the fire we know we need to freshen things up in one or two positions which will help keep the players on their toes.

“Ideally I’d like to have one of maybe two signed for Saturday but at this stage I don’t think it will happen.”

Hilton felt his side were well short of the standard he expects in the 3-2 defeat at bottom of the table Romulus but said his side had enough chances to have won the game.

“We were looking comfortable at 1-0 up then conceded two poor goals. We created plenty of chances like we usually do. We had 70 percent of play in the second half, but they had two breaks and scored from one of them. We had enough chances to have won the game even though we had five players missing.

“We’re not playing well, yet we’ve come away disappointed to have lost. We’ll brush ourselves down and get on with it and look forward to putting it right on Saturday against Carlton.”

Hilton said that Alex Wiles is back in training and could make the bench on Saturday but is perhaps too early to start after being out for a month.

Richard Stirrup and Brodie Litchfield are both set to return but Tom Charlesworth (hamstring) and Rory Coleman (groin) are doubtful.

Full-back George Grayson serves the second of a three match suspension.

Carlton arrive having lost just two of the last six, winning three including away victories at Peterborough Sports (4-1) and Spalding United (2-1).

Sheffield FC travel to second in the table boosted by a fine 4-3 win over Newcastle Town in the last outing.

Club manager Mark Shaw says the win has given everyone at the club a huge lift and will go to Alvechurch confident that they can get a good result.

“We all needed that, (win against Newcastle) the players, the club and myself, it’s given everyone a massive lift,” said Shaw.

“I think it was the best performance we’ve put together since I’ve been here. Our football at times was outstanding, I think that you can now see the transformation starting to show a little.

“We’ll go into the game at Alvechurch without fear. We’re starting to snowball, we’re in a good place at the moment and we want that snowball to grow.”

Jamie Hadfield is ruled out with a hip injury, while Shaw’s only other injury doubt is midfielder Andy Gascoigne.

Alvechurch were dumped out of the FA Trophy 5-1 by Coalville Town in the last outing that ended a run of six wins on the spin in all competitions.

In-Form Frickley Athletic travel to Market Drayton Town looking to extend their run to just one defeat in the last 10 outings. While managerless Shaw Lane host promotion rivals Stourbridge following the departure of boss Craig Elliott, who left at the beginning of the week to take charge at National League North side at Boston United.

FIXTURES: Premier Division: Buxton v Grantham Town, Shaw Lane v Stourbridge, Witton Albion v Matlock Town .

Division One South: Alvechurch v Sheffield FC, Market Drayton Town v Frickley Athletic, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Carlton Town.